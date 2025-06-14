NDRF team summits Mt Kedar Dome

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 13 Jun: A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, on 7 June, successfully summitted Mt Kedar Dome (6831 mts). With this the team of NDRF has successfully completed its 3rd mountaineering expedition, “SHAURYA”. The team of 44 members was flagged off by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on 21 May 2025.

The NDRF team successfully reached the summit of Mt Kedar Dome, showcasing their exceptional mountaineering skills and endurance. The team consisted of 44 members who demonstrated remarkable teamwork and resilience throughout the expedition. The team traversed through Dehradun, Uttarkashi, Gangotri, Chidbhasha, Bhojbhasa, Tapovan and Kirti glacier to reach the summit.

The team was led by Avanish Purohit, Deputy Commandant, under the guidance of Gambhir Singh Chauhan, DIG (NZ) NDRF. Members who successfully scaled the peak are Insp/Gd Buddhi Lal, Insp/Gd Nikhlesh Singh Negi, Asi/Gd Megh Singh, HC/Gd Suresh, HC/Gd Manmohan, HC/Gd Md Riyaz, HC/Gd Neeraj, HC/Gd Ashok Kalita, HC/Gd L Rishikesh, HC/Gd Ramesh, Ct/Gd Anil, Ct/Gd Suraj Dhoni, Ct/Gd Dolan Roy, Ct/Gd Vinod, and Ct/Gd Nitin.

Team members said that, to achieve success, they had to cross lots of hidden crevasses, steep heights, moraines, glaciers, rock fall and sliding patches. They also had to face heavy snowfall with chill winds. The route towards the summit was very difficult but it was very small compared to their dedication to the goal. This achievement not only helps them to perform their duty of rescue work in extreme cold conditions of high altitude but also works as a morale booster and experience with exposure to high altitude.