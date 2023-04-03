Politician and litterateur Dr Shivanand Nautiyal remembered on his death anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Apr: Rich tributes were paid to Late Dr Shivanand Nautiyal , on the occasion of his 19th death anniversary in various programmes organised on in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Dr Shivanand Nautiyal was a senior former minister in undivided Uttar Pradesh and a renowned author. Nautiyal belonged to village Kothala Sainji in district Pauri. In Uttarakhand, several tribute meetings were held in Karnaprayag and in Pauri Garhwal districts in his memory where his contribution to the society and to literature was remembered .

In UP, a tribute meeting was organised in Lucknow in his memory. Many politicians, litterateurs and theatre workers who were once associates of Nautiyal participated. He was the founder of Garhwal Mandal Multipurpose Cooperative Society. Remembering Nautiyal , the office bearers of the committee offered flowers on his statue and discussed the development works and public welfare policies done by him.

Dr Shivanand Nautiyal Foundation located in Lucknow also organised a meeting on the death anniversary of Shivanand Nautiyal , in which many senior politicians, writers were present along with Divya Nautiyal . The family members of Nautiyal participated and expressed their views. Nautiyal ‘s son and president of the Uttarakhand Nationalist Congress Party, Divya Nautiyal as well as Vivek Nautiyal , son of Dr Nautiyal threw light on his personality and work. Kamal Nautiyal , the eldest son of Nautiyal expressed his gratitude to all the people who attended the meeting.

Dr Shivanand Nautiyal , had been the MLA of Pauri twice and Karnprayag six times. Nautiyal , well-known in the field of education, literature and politics, was born on 26 June 1926 in Kotla village of Pauri district. In 1967, he made his debut in active politics. He won as MLA in 1979. Dr . Nautiyal got the opportunity to become an MLA twice from Pauri seat and six times from Karnprayag.

In 1979, Dr Nautiyal was entrusted with the responsibility of the Ministry of Higher Education and Hill Development in the Government of Uttar Pradesh. During his ministry, he played an important role in promoting schools in the entire Uttarakhand region as well as in establishing schools.