Politics hots up as Kedarnath bypoll approaches

By CK Chandramohan

Dehradun, 30 Aug: The former BJP Chief Minister and present Haridwar seat MP, Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday sought proof of allegations made on the floor of the House in the recently concluded Monsoon Session at the Vidhan Bhawan in Gairsain by the independent MLA, Umesh Kumar, that some forces are trying to topple the Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami’s Government.

The allegations are serious and on record in the Vidhan Sabha proceedings. Umesh Kumar should explain why he made the allegation and what forces are at work to topple the BJP Government in the State.

The MLA who made the allegations might not be reliable as he had made flimsy accusations earlier also, elsewhere, Rawat said.

It may be recalled that Umesh Kumar is also a journalist.

Rawat also wondered as to why no member objected when Umesh Kumar was making the allegations.

Coming at a time when the state is expecting by-elections to the Kedarnath assembly seat, both, Rawat’s outburst and the silence amongst the electorate speaks volumes, especially after the ruling party lost the Badrinath and Manglaur assembly seats in recent bypolls. The two major victories for the opposition Congress were in Badrinath, where its candidate Lakhpat Singh Butola swept the bypoll result, securing 28,161 votes, and Qazi Mohammad Nizamuddin taking the the Manglaur seat with 31,727 votes. Manglaur is part of the Haridwar Parliamentary constituency represented by Trivendra Singh Rawat.

Now the fight is for the Kedarnath seat. What happens only time will tell, quipped Sunita Bijlawan and Dr Mukesh Chauhan, both, keen election watchers.