‘Pramukh’ opens charitable physiotherapy centre on 25th Anniversary

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Dec: The NGO, Pramukh, has opened a charitable physiotherapy centre on the completion of 25 years of service. The inaugural function began with Ganpati Vandana and ‘O Palanhaar’ sung by Rheya Sabharwal.

Dr JN Kalhan, President of the Doon Shelter for Homeless Society, explained how the Rein Basera was established and how they are maintaining it with the help of donations. It is kept clean and functional to accommodate a hundred persons with beds, hot water in winters, morning bed tea and biscuits and other facilities with the help of PRAMUKH and others.

Florence Pandhi, Chairperson of Pramukh, explained how the organisation was started in 1996 and had, now, completed 25 years of service to society.

Pramukh first started house to house garbage collection in Dehradun and is now engaged in making compost from leaves instead of burning them, thereby avoiding pollution of the environment. Pramukh is also working on several projects in collaboration with other similar societies to help protect the environment and keep Dehradun clean and green.

Dr Arun Kumar explained how they are maintaining the cleanliness of the shelter home with funds from Pramukh. The function was anchored by PS Kakkar of Pramukh.

The Charitable Physiotherapy Centre opened today in collaboration with Doon Shelters Society at the Rein Basera behind the GPO. The centre will function daily from 10.30 a.m. to 13.30 p.m. under the supervision of Dr Geetanjali Bisht, and from 6 to 7 p.m. by Dr Shyam. The centre is fully equipped and will be run by competent staff and doctors. The services rendered will be free of cost.

The centre was inaugurated by Veena Sikand, wife of Ranjeet Sikand, Founder of Doon Shelter Society for the Homeless. Those present included Nitin Shah, Secretary, Promila Kaul, Treasurer, Kusum Kumar, Brig KG Behl (Retd), Dr Chhabra, Dr Mukul Sharma, Mr & Mrs Sabharwal and heads of the societies Waste Warriors, SDC Foundation, AAGAZ, IDEAL, Eco Club, ANUGRAH, AASRAA and others.