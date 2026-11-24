Garhwal Post Bureau

Panaji, Goa, 23 Nov: Prasar Bharati’s first-ever Script Pitching Lab, ‘Page Se Pitch Tak’, commenced on 21 November at Kala Academy, Campal, Panaji, Goa, during the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Conceived and initiated by Padma Shri awardee Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, Prasar Bharati, this pioneering initiative aims to discover and nurture emerging scriptwriting talent and provide aspiring writers from across India with a national platform to present their original stories to industry experts.

Addressing the gathering, Prasoon Joshi, highlighted the vision behind ‘Page Se Pitch Tak’ and the importance of originality in storytelling. Recalling an incident from his childhood, he observed that stories are deeply rooted in one’s culture, personal experiences and individual interpretation of events. He emphasised that these unique perspectives lend authenticity and originality to storytelling, giving every writer a distinctive voice. Prasar Bharati would like to give a platform to this diverse and distinct scriptwriting talent.

Also present at the inaugural event were Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Padma Shri awardee Madhur Bhandarkar, renowned filmmaker, and cultural activist Sandeep Batoria.

Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau (PIB); Yogesh Baweja, Press Registrar of India; and Prithul Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, were also present at the inaugural session.

The jury comprised Padma Shri awardee Manoj Joshi, acclaimed theatre, television and film actor and recipient of the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor; Sandeep Balakrishna, author, editor and independent researcher specialising in Indian history, culture and literature; Shree Narayan Singh, noted filmmaker and editor known for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Batti Gul Meter Chalu; and Anant Vijay, National Film Award-winning journalist, author and film critic, who also serves as Vice-Chairman of the Governing Council of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

The proceedings were moderated by noted author and scriptwriter Advaita Kala, Principal Content Advisor, Prasar Bharati, known for her work on films including Kahaani and Anjaana Anjaani. She outlined the language-wise screening, evaluation and shortlisting process before inviting participants to present their projects before the jury.

On the opening day, ten shortlisted participants presented their original scripts, including four who joined online.

The jury interacted with the participants, discussing their story concepts, narrative structure, character development and cinematic potential. The presentations reflected a wide range of original ideas, contemporary social concerns and diverse storytelling approaches.

Rina Sonowal Kouli, Director General, Doordarshan, in her welcome address, highlighted that Doordarshan, with its vast national and regional network and unparalleled reach across the country, has always played an important role in showcasing India’s diverse cultures, languages and creative talent. She emphasised that ‘Page Se Pitch Tak’ is a natural extension of this commitment, providing young and aspiring scriptwriters an opportunity to present their original stories before an eminent jury and take their first steps towards bringing these stories to the screen. She also felicitated the Chairman and jury members with shawls and presented mementoes as a token of gratitude.

The Lab, held from 21 to 23 November, provided a platform for original scripts in ten Indian languages across feature films, documentaries and short films. Envisaged as an annual initiative, ‘Page Se Pitch Tak’ aims to connect emerging scriptwriters with experienced industry professionals and open pathways for the development of promising stories into screen productions.

The winners of ‘Page Se Pitch Tak’ are scheduled to be announced on 24 November.