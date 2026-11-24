By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Nov: The BJP has moved into election mode in Uttarakhand, with its two-day extended State Working Committee meeting in Haridwar signalling that the party is taking the preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections very seriously. The presence of senior national leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and state in-charge Ram Madhav, and the nature of deliberations at the meeting suggest that the party is already working on multiple fronts to secure a third consecutive term in the state.

Perhaps the most significant political message to emerge from the concluding session was the emphasis on organisational unity. Ram Madhav made it clear that irrespective of individual ambitions and aspirations, the party would have to contest the forthcoming elections as a united force. His message was particularly relevant in the context of ticket distribution, where competing claims and disappointment among aspirants can potentially create internal divisions. The leadership appears conscious that organisational cohesion will be as important as the government’s performance in ensuring electoral success.

Rajnath Singh, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the BJP would return to power for an unprecedented third consecutive term, urging party workers to aim for a bigger majority. His address also underlined the importance of strengthening the organisation rather than allowing the party to become excessively dependent on the popularity of the government or individual leaders. The participation of around 890 representatives from across Uttarakhand gave the meeting considerable organisational significance.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s message was equally important from the electoral perspective. He called upon party workers to take the government’s welfare schemes and development initiatives to the people and ensure that their benefits were properly communicated. This indicates that the BJP intends to make the performance of the state and Central governments a major component of its election campaign. However, the challenge will be to translate government announcements and achievements into demonstrable benefits at the grassroots level. The party’s workers will be expected to bridge this gap through sustained public contact.

The groundwork for this approach had already become evident on the first day of the meeting, when Bansuri Swaraj, co-in-charge of BJP affairs in Uttarakhand, and other senior leaders, including Arvind Menon, addressed party functionaries. The seven frontal organisations and 22 cells of the party were also brought into the electoral exercise. The decision to ask each frontal organisation to enrol one lakh new members and complete its organisational programmes by December indicates that the BJP is looking beyond conventional election-time mobilisation. The proposed Shakti Kendra conferences across all five Lok Sabha constituencies and the strengthening of booth-level networks further reinforce this assessment.

Another significant aspect of the BJP’s preparations concerns the selection of candidates. According to the party insiders, feedback about the performance of sitting MLAs is being collected through interactions with party workers at the grassroots level. The assessment is expected to cover their accessibility, performance in their constituencies, organisational coordination and public acceptance. This suggests that the party is unlikely to treat a sitting MLA’s candidature as an automatic entitlement. While the final decisions will rest with the party’s competent leadership, merit and electoral winnability appear to be emerging as the principal considerations.

This approach also reflects the BJP’s recognition that prolonged incumbency can generate constituency-level dissatisfaction even when the government at the state level retains reasonable public acceptance. The party would therefore want to distinguish between dissatisfaction with individual legislators and any broader discontent with the government. Replacing candidates indiscriminately could create its own problems, but retaining unpopular representatives could prove equally costly.

Nevertheless, the BJP cannot afford to assume that organisational mobilisation and the popularity of its national leadership will automatically guarantee another victory. Issues such as unemployment, migration, recruitment controversies, regional disparities, land-related concerns and public dissatisfaction over local development will remain relevant to voters. The Opposition, particularly Congress, will seek to capitalise on these issues and the possibility of anti-incumbency after two consecutive terms.

The Haridwar meeting, therefore, is being seen by the political observers as more than just a routine organisational exercise. It represents the beginning of a coordinated electoral strategy in which leadership, organisational discipline, candidate selection and public outreach are being addressed simultaneously. The BJP has demonstrated its intention to fight the 2027 elections with considerable preparation and ambition. Whether this translates into another electoral victory will ultimately depend on how effectively the party converts its organisational strength and claims of governance into public confidence.