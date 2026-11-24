Garhwal Post Bureau

Srinagar (Garhwal), 21 Nov: The five-day training programme organised by the Department of Rural Technology, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU), Srinagar, on “Mushroom Production, Cultivation and Value Addition” concluded today. A total of 32 participants received training during the programme. On the occasion, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between HNBGU and the Agroforestry Research Centre, Dehradun. The agreement is expected to benefit students interested in pursuing internships at the centre by providing opportunities for practical training, expert guidance and hands-on field experience.

Registrar of HNBGU, Dr YP Raivani, attended the concluding ceremony as the Chief Guest. The distinguished guests included Dean of Recruitment and Promotion, Mohan Singh Panwar, and Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Om Prakash Gusain. Other dignitaries present were Prof. R. S. Negi, Head of the Department of Rural Technology and Programme Coordinator; Keshav Sharma, Secretary of the Agroforestry Research Centre, Dehradun; Prakash Raturi, Senior Advisor; and Dr Pramod Kumar Chaurasia, Director of the Centre.

Welcoming the guests, Prof. R. S. Negi expressed his gratitude for their support and guidance. He informed that this was the sixth MoU signed by the department. He stated that the agreement would provide students with opportunities to learn and gain practical experience at the Agroforestry Research Centre during their internships, while also enabling them to work alongside experts. He appreciated the enthusiasm, hard work and dedication of the participants and congratulated them on successfully completing the training.

Prakash Raturi, Senior Advisor at the Agroforestry Research Centre, Dehradun, said that the Department of Rural Technology aims to improve and sustain the livelihoods of rural communities and encourage self-reliance. He emphasised the need to promote entrepreneurship in accordance with changing times, local requirements and people’s interests. He added that such MoUs would enable students to connect with different institutions, laboratories, experts and mentors. He also informed that a Resource Centre is being developed to provide students with opportunities for field exposure, industrial activities and entrepreneurship-related facilities.

Keshav Sharma, Secretary of the Agroforestry Research Centre, described mushroom cultivation as a promising enterprise that can be started with relatively low investment. He said that mushroom cultivation can also be undertaken in indoor conditions, making it suitable for students, farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs according to their capacities and available resources. Referring to the existing collaboration between HNBGU and the Centre, he observed that such training programmes encourage people to learn mushroom cultivation techniques and explore it as a sustainable source of livelihood.

Dean, Student Welfare, Prof. Om Prakash Gusain, welcomed the participants and described the training programme as an important initiative for enhancing their knowledge and skills. He appreciated the efforts of Prof. R. S. Negi and the departmental team in successfully organising the programme.

Dean, Recruitment and Promotion, Mohan Singh Panwar, highlighted the importance of connecting higher education with employment and entrepreneurship. He stated that the university is signing MoUs with various institutions to bridge the gap between education and employment. He added that opportunities would also be developed for students in areas such as fisheries, beekeeping, vermicomposting, veterinary services and organic farming, alongside mushroom cultivation. He further informed that HNBGU is planning to introduce a one-year course in Agri-Entrepreneurship. The proposed course will familiarise students with the commercial utilisation of agricultural products, financial management, market linkages and strategies for transforming innovative ideas into successful enterprises.

Chief Guest and HNBGU Registrar, Dr YP Raivani congratulated Prof. R. S. Negi and the entire Department of Rural Technology team for successfully organising the training programme and signing the MoU. He appreciated the achievement of training 32 participants and emphasised the importance of value addition alongside mushroom production.

At the conclusion of the programme, Prof RS Negi proposed the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all the dignitaries, trainers and participants.