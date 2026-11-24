Goal of life should be to do better work: DM Mayur Dixit

Awareness campaign held on International Diabetes Day

By Radhika Nagrath

Haridwar, 22 Nov: An awareness campaign was launched today on the occasion of International Diabetes Day at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram, Kankhal, Haridwar. On this occasion, the Chief Guest, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit, inaugurated the diabetes-related food exhibition and seminar by cutting the ribbon and lighting the ceremonial lamp.

District Magistrate Dixit appreciated the exhibits. He offered flowers at the altar of Swami Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Mother Sharada, and Swami Vivekananda.

Dixit appreciated Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram Diabetes support group encouraging the art of living and desire in children suffering from diabetes since childhood. He said that by organising such programs, the Mission is doing a good job of social service.

The District Magistrate said that teaching someone the art of living and inspiring them to contribute in nation building is the most virtuous act. He said that children suffering from diabetes are being inspired to do better work for the country and society in life, this is a commendable work of the Mission and the District Administration would also like to cooperate in this.

The District Magistrate further said that the aim of life should be to do better work.

Dr Swami Dayamurtyananda Maharaj, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram, said that the club was established 20 years ago with three small children suffering from diabetes to treat them and inspire them to live life and today it has 180 children and youth, whom the doctors of Ramakrishna Mission inspire to fight diabetes and create a passion to live life within them.

On this occasion, children aged from 5 years to youths suffering from Type 1 diabetes, participated and shared their experiences. Children suffering from diabetes presented several cultural programs, demonstrating their determination to fight diabetes in their lives and giving the message that they are no less than anyone else. On this occasion, children participated in several games.

Swami Nikhileshwarananda Maharaj inspired the children to live life with self-confidence by telling them the famous fable of the sheep and the lioness.

Dr Swami Dayamurtyananda Maharaj, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram, honored District Magistrate Mayur Dixit by presenting him a memento, books related to Swami Vivekananda and a shawl.

Hitarth Prince, a 25-year-old advocate and national bodybuilder, recounted his experiences, saying that when he came to the Ramakrishna Mission Seva Ashram at the age of 5-6, he was suffering from diabetes and was depressed. Twenty years ago, a club for children with diabetes was formed, and Swamiji and the doctors here inspired them to live their lives.

The program was conducted by Mayank, now a successful youth inflicted with diabetes for the past 20 years. On this occasion, Swami Nikhileshwaranand Maharaj, Jagdish Maharaj, Mahant Gurmeet Singh Maharaj, Swami Nityanand Maharaj, senior doctors Dr. Samarjit Chaudhary, Dr. Deepak Kumar, Dr. Rashmi, Dr. Kuldeep Singh, Dr. Ashwini Aneja, Dr. Vidhu Shekhar Paliwal from America, Director of Nursing Department, Mini Yohanan, Ravindra Narang, Amarjeet Sachdeva, Vagish Paliwal, Gokul Singh, Surabhi and others were among those present.