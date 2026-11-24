By Satpal Singh Gandhi

Dehradun, 22 Nov: The year 2026 marks the 557th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. On this auspicious occasion, the Sikh community organised a grand Nagar Kirtan on Saturday in Dehradun, bringing together people in a celebration of faith, devotion and community service.

The procession began at Gurdwara Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib in Patel Nagar and passed through Gandhi Road, Dhamawala and Paltan Bazaar before culminating at Gurdwara Singh Sabha on Gandhi Road.

The Nagar Kirtan was a vibrant spectacle of religious devotion and traditional Sikh culture. Camels and horses led the procession, followed by Jathas singing Shabad Kirtan and several Gatka teams from Dehradun and other cities, displaying the traditional Sikh martial art. Adding a distinctive musical touch was a military band comprising retired Army personnel from Punjab, smartly dressed in red uniforms and playing drums and bagpipes. A local brass band also accompanied the procession, playing devotional Shabad tunes.

The streets of Paltan Bazaar and Dhamawala wore a festive look as local residents and shopkeepers warmly welcomed the Nagar Kirtan. They greeted the Sangat (congregation) with folded hands and showered flower petals on the devotees and the beautifully decorated Palki carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, reflecting their reverence and respect for the occasion. Adding colour and grandeur to the procession were young Sikh boys and girls dressed smartly in traditional blue and saffron attire, inspired by the distinctive dress of the Nihang Sikhs, the traditional Sikh warrior order. Their vibrant appearance added to the martial spirit and visual splendour of the Nagar Kirtan.

At the heart of the procession was the Guru Granth Sahibi, the sacred scripture of the Sikhs and their eternal Guru, carried in a beautifully decorated Palki mounted on a motorised cart. The procession was led by the Panj Pyare, dressed in traditional attire. Devotees walked alongside, singing hymns, reciting prayers and chanting Waheguru.

The significance of Nagar Kirtan lies in taking the teachings of the Sikh Gurus beyond the confines of the Gurdwara and into the streets, spreading the message of truth, equality, compassion and universal brotherhood.

One of the most moving sights was the remarkable display of Seva. Volunteers ensured that the streets were clean for the passage of the Palki carrying Guru Granth Sahib. A long chain of women, armed with brooms, swept the roads ahead of the procession, while a water tanker sprinkled water to facilitate the cleaning. An estimated 50 to 100 women participated in this service. What made the sight particularly touching was seeing some women carrying new born babies or toddlers in one arm while sweeping the road with the other. Their devotion and dedication reflected the true spirit of selfless Seva.

Young Sikh boys and girls showcased the traditional martial art of Gatka, which was undoubtedly one of the major attractions of the procession. Participants came from different age groups, ranging from children as young as ten to elderly Sikhs. The sight of young girls performing Gatka with confidence and skill, their heads covered with colourful Chunnis or Dastars, was particularly inspiring. Their performances reflected courage, discipline, tradition and devotion to Waheguru.

Another heart-warming aspect of the Nagar Kirtan was the spirit of sharing and community participation. Shopkeepers and members of the local Hindu and Sikh communities, along with other residents, had set up numerous Langar stalls to serve everyone, irrespective of religion, caste or background. The stalls offered an incredible variety of refreshments and food, including Kadhi Chawal, sweets, tea, dry-fruit milk, popcorn and soup, among other delicacies. It was truly a feast for everyone, reflecting the Sikh belief in equality, generosity and service to humanity.

Nagar Kirtan is much more than a religious procession or a celebration. It is an expression of Sikh faith brought into public life. It reminds us of the three fundamental teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji: Naam Japna (remembering and meditating on God’s name), Kirat Karni (earning an honest living) and Vand Chhakna (sharing with others).

The Nagar Kirtan also brought some traffic challenges, as the procession passed through the busy stretches of Gandhi Road and Saharanpur Road. Despite prior announcements by the Police Department informing the public about the event and planned route diversions, traffic congestion was inevitable, causing inconvenience to commuters and affecting normal movement in the city. However, the police personnel remained courteous and made every possible effort to ease the situation and regulate traffic. Sikh Sewadars also extended their full support to the police in managing traffic and helping commuters navigate through the busy stretches. Their cooperation was yet another example of community participation and the spirit of Seva.

At its heart, Nagar Kirtan conveys a beautiful message: faith is not merely about worshipping God; it is also about serving humanity, sharing with others and living together in peace and harmony. The procession in Dehradun was a wonderful reflection of these timeless values, demonstrating how devotion, tradition and selfless service can bring an entire community together.