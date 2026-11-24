Lack of consensus at the UN Climate Change Conferences (COP) stems primarily from procedural unanimity rules and deep economic divides, which led to a historic deadlock at COP31 in Antalya.

There are several reasons for the lack of consensus. One is procedural, important in its own way. Because delegates have never adopted formal voting rules, UNFCCC decisions default to strict consensus among nearly 200 nations. This allows a single nation or small bloc to block or water down collective agreements. Petrostates and major fossil-fuel-dependent economies routinely block explicit language calling for a phase-out of coal, oil, and gas to protect their revenue and energy security. Conversely, climate-vulnerable island nations and progressive blocs refuse to sign deals that omit these commitments.

Climate finance gaps are an important issue. Developing nations need trillions of dollars for green transitions and adaptation, yet wealthy industrialised countries frequently resist binding, quantified financial pledges. Clashes persist over the principle of “common but differentiated responsibilities”, pitting nations with high historical emissions against emerging economies demanding fair developmental space. According to experts, the heavy presence of fossil fuel lobbyists and broader geopolitical tensions frequently distract from and stall technical negotiations.

Despite the deadlock, it is necessary to consider the way forward. This can be done by reforming decision-making rules. Parties can adopt a “consensus-minus-one” model or establish a three-quarters supermajority voting mechanism as a last resort when negotiations deadlock.

A two-tier diplomacy model can be adopted. Keep the universal UN process for overarching legitimacy while empowering smaller “climate clubs” and coalitions of willing nations—such as the Santa Marta initiative—to pursue rapid, binding fossil fuel phase-outs outside the plenary. The COP process itself needs to be streamlined. Shift summits from sprawling, multi-week diplomatic marathons to smaller, implementation-focused technical meetings that track concrete national delivery rather than endlessly renegotiating text.

Multilateral development banks should introduce innovative funding mechanisms, such as windfall taxes on fossil fuel profits or global carbon levies, to bridge the adaptation funding gap. Vulnerable states can increasingly use advisory opinions from bodies like the International Court of Justice to establish binding legal accountability for major polluters outside the COP framework.

India’s negotiating position, in the meanwhile, is centred on climate justice, equity, and the historical responsibility of developed nations. It has its domestic targets (Panchamrit), aimed at reaching 500 GW of non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasised at COP 31 that global climate action must follow the principle of Common but Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC). As such, India’s stand maintains that developed countries caused the climate crisis through centuries of industrialisation and must bear a greater share of mitigation efforts rather than shifting the burden onto the Global South.

Overall, the hard line adopted by developed countries should change and the necessary adjustments made so that the greater cause can be achieved.