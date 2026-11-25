In India’s ideological spectrum, there are certain natural allies. The so-called ‘right-of-centre’ parties have had successful alliances based largely on an anti-Congress agenda. This was the case, for example, with the Shiv Sena-BJP tie-up, before personal ambitions of the Thackeray family got in the way. That was corrected by the consequent Sena split and the vote-bank return under Eknath Shinde to an alliance with the BJP – leading to electoral victory.

Now, it is the turn of the Akali Dal. It split with the BJP on the issue of farmers’ rights. It did not prove to be a clever decision, no matter how emotional the matter may have been. On Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti, the Akali Dal has returned to the fold. Hopefully, it is a committed decision with an understanding of how the respective vote banks of the two parties support each other – the BJP in the urban areas and SAD in the rural ones. This will give the alliance the best chance it has of returning to power in Punjab, particularly as the Congress is also at loggerheads with the ruling AAP.

A similar scenario on the other side is emerging in UP. The Congress-SP alliance in the last Lok Sabha elections had dealt a blow to the BJP’s dominance. In the context of the coming state assembly elections, this will prove a formidable force. It will certainly benefit the Samajwadi Party. How much it will help the Congress is the big question. If the objective is basically to defeat the BJP as a first step, it will prove fruitful. However, in the long run, it will lead to further diminishing of Congress supporters in the state. As such, it will become little more than a side-kick of the SP, as the vote banks of the two parties are similar.

If the SP promises a larger share of seats to the Congress in the subsequent Lok Sabha elections, there might be something of a balance. Otherwise, the Congress will cease to exist as a party in UP – and should it come close to a majority at the Centre, it is ultimately Akhilesh Yadav who will call the shots.

The BJP’s response against this MY-plus alliance requires the return of another estranged ally – the BSP. Mayawati still commands residual support among the Dalits, which will make significant impact on vote consolidation. As such, the BJP should reach out to her without conditions and not be too complacent about CM Yogi’s performance.

The Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan – Asaduddin Owaisi front will then be the icing on the cake.