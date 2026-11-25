Garhwal Post Bureau

HARIDWAR, 23 Nov: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi today attended the foundation day celebrations of Hariom Saraswati PG College, located in Dhanouri, Haridwar, as the Chief Guest. On the occasion, he extended his congratulations and best wishes to the college management, faculty members and students.

Addressing the gathering, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that establishing an educational institution is not merely about constructing a building; rather, it is about shaping the future of society and the nation. He said that the management committee had undertaken a highly commendable initiative by establishing a centre of higher education in a remote area like Dhanouri. By providing opportunities for higher education close to home, particularly to young people and girls from rural areas, the institution is playing an important role in empowering society.

Referring to the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign being implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that the government’s resolve is to ensure that every young person in Uttarakhand has access to modern, employment-oriented and value-based education through the National Education Policy. Expressing happiness over the fact that more than 70 per cent of the students enrolled in the college are girls, he said this was a positive indication of progress towards women’s empowerment. He expressed confidence that the college would continue to play a significant role in the fields of education and women’s empowerment in the future as well.

Addressing the students, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that they are the architects of a strong Uttarakhand and a developed India. He urged them to pursue their studies with dedication, embrace technology and innovation, respect their teachers and parents, and stay away from social evils such as drug abuse. He said that young people should bring laurels to the state and the country through their talent and hard work. On the occasion, Minister Joshi also felicitated local journalists.

Chairman Dr. Harsh Saini, Principal Munendra Singh, Vice Principal Dr. Yogesh Kumar, Mandal President Rajiv Gurung, Programme Coordinator Anjali Rathore, District Sainik Welfare Officer Dr. Sarita Panwar, along with a large number of students and other distinguished guests, were present on the occasion.