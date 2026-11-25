Garhwal Post Bureau

Pantnagar, 23 Nov: The 67th Foundation Day Week of Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology (GBPUAT), Pantnagar, concluded with a grand valedictory ceremony and prize distribution function at Dr Ratan Singh Auditorium.

Former Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Tej Pratap, was the Chief Guest on this occasion. The programme was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Shivendra Kumar Kashyap. Registrar Dr. Deepa Vinay, Dean Student Welfare Dr. Vipin Chandra Dhayani, and Dean, College of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, along with Deans, Directors, faculty members, scientists, staff members and students of the University, were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shivendra Kumar Kashyap emphasized that the future of Pantnagar University lies in research, innovation, intellectual property development, and connecting students with entrepreneurship and skill-based education. Citing examples of reputed international universities, he observed that several global institutions are generating substantial resources through research, technological innovations and intellectual property. Pantnagar University also needs to move forward in this direction. He stated that instead of depending solely on government financial assistance, the University must focus on research-based resource generation, technology transfer, innovation and collaboration with industries. Referring to Monash University as an example, he highlighted the need for effective utilization of intellectual resources and transforming research into practical and economically viable outcomes.

The Vice-Chancellor further stated that the future of the University is a collective responsibility of its faculty members, scientists, employees and students. In keeping with Pantnagar’s historic identity and the expectations of the nation, the institution must establish new benchmarks of excellence. He appreciated the collective efforts of Dean Student Welfare Dr. Vipin Chandra Dhayani, all organizing committees, colleges, departments, faculty members, staff and students for the successful organization of the Foundation Day Week. He observed that the various activities conducted from November 17 to 23 reflected the University’s unity, creativity and collective participation.

Dean, Student Welfare, Dr. V.C. Dhayani briefed the gathering about the activities organized during the Foundation Day Week. These included an interaction and felicitation programme with former faculty members, inter-collegiate debate competition, Garba Night, Run for University, Horse Show, University Band Show, poetry evening, Open Mic, literary evening, inter-collegiate cultural evening, inauguration of the Pantnagar Souvenir Centre and Alumni Meet, among other activities. He stated that all colleges and units of the University participated enthusiastically in these events.

During the ceremony, winners of various competitions organized as part of the Foundation Day Week were felicitated. In the University Band Show, Raga Resonance from the College of Community Science secured first position, Kolahal Band from the College of Agriculture secured second position, and Bandish Band from the College of Technology secured third position.

In the Poetry Evening, Kavya Joshi secured first position, while Chitwan Pandey, Aastha Chanautiya and Vandana Gahtori jointly secured second position. Vaibhav Chaudhary secured third position. In the Hindi category of the Open Mic Competition, Palak Joshi secured first position, Deepanshi Mehar second position and Aryan Bhatt third position.

In the Inter-Collegiate Cultural Evening, the College of Agriculture secured first position, the College of Technology second position, and the College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences third position. The winners of the inter-collegiate debate competitions conducted in Hindi and English were also honoured. In the English Debate Competition, Saurabh Singh Negi and Anshu Pandey jointly secured first position, Sameer-ul-Haq secured second position, and Sneha secured third position. In the Hindi Debate Competition, Adip Kumar Shukla secured first position, Niharika Mishra and Shagun Bohra jointly secured second position, and Bhumika Bhatt secured third position. The Championship Trophy in the English category was awarded to the College of Technology, while the College of Agriculture received the Championship Trophy in the Hindi category.

On this occasion, the University fraternity congratulated Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shivendra Kumar Kashyap on receiving the prestigious ‘Vice Chancellor of the Year’ award within approximately 200 days of his tenure.

At the conclusion of the programme, Dr. Amit Kesarwani, Staff Counsellor of the University Literary Society proposed the vote of thanks.