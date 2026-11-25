Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 23 Nov: BJP State General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj today shared that the BJP will formally launch preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections on 26 November with the inauguration of its election office. She said that the party would begin its campaign for the next Assembly elections on the strength of both the government’s performance and the organisation’s grassroots network.

According to Bhardwaj, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt, State In-charge Ram Madhav, Co-Incharges Arvind Menon and Bansuri Swaraj, along with cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior office-bearers and party workers, will attend the programme. She said the event would also mark the acceleration of organisational activities related to the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bhardwaj stated that elections are not merely a political exercise for the BJP but also an opportunity to present its accountability before the people and share details of development works undertaken by the government. She said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand had witnessed significant progress in development, governance, infrastructure expansion and public welfare over the past decade. The state government, she added, has taken several decisions keeping public aspirations, regional requirements and future opportunities in mind.

She announced that a detailed report card of the BJP government’s five-year tenure would also be released on the occasion. The document will highlight major development works, welfare schemes, employment generation initiatives, infrastructure projects, tourism development efforts, women’s empowerment programmes and achievements in various sectors. The report card, she said, would provide citizens with a comprehensive account of the government’s performance and implementation of schemes.

Bhardwaj said that under the leadership of CM Dhami, Uttarakhand has taken several key policy decisions, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). She also referred to the anti-copying law, anti-conversion legislation, action against encroachments on government land, measures against corruption and efforts to ensure transparent recruitment processes. She said the government had also focused on employment generation, women’s empowerment and ensuring that welfare schemes reached the last person in society.

Referring to infrastructure development, she said special attention had been given to road, rail and air connectivity, strengthening border areas, facilitating the Char Dham Yatra and enhancing tourism infrastructure. She added that the government had also prioritised cultural heritage, local traditions, self-help groups, the Lakhpati Didi scheme, support for farmers, homestays and promotion of local products.

Bhardwaj said the election office would serve as a key centre for coordinating campaign activities, organisational planning and outreach programmes. She added that BJP workers across the state would take the government’s achievements and welfare initiatives to the people as the party formally begins its Mission 2027 campaign with the vision of a developed Uttarakhand.