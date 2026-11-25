Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 23 Nov: The death of 28-year-old municipal sanitation worker Satish under suspicious circumstances has sparked a wave of outrage in Mussoorie. While the police initially suspected that he might have been struck by a speeding Mahindra pickup truck, the investigation is now also exploring the possibility of murder. Angered by the incident, members of the Valmiki community gathered at the Kundli outpost near Picture Palace Chowk on Monday, staging a protest against the police administration and blocking the road. The protesters, who also boycotted municipal duties, declared that Satish’s funeral would not take place until the accused are arrested and the victim’s family receives appropriate compensation.

Given the gravity of the situation, police officials arrived at the scene to pacify the crowd. Mussoorie Circle Officer (CO) Jagdish Pant stated that a case has been registered against one suspect under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the individual has been taken into custody. The police are also investigating the potential involvement of other suspects.

According to the police, late Sunday night, the Mussoorie police station received a call via the 112 emergency service, reporting that a young man had been murdered by a friend, who subsequently fled the scene. Upon receiving the information, Senior Sub-Inspector Satyendra Singh Bhati, Night Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Rajnish Saini, and a police team arrived at the location. The deceased was identified as Satish, son of Jagdish, a resident of Picture Palace, Mussoorie.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Satish was in a Mahindra pickup truck (registration number UK07 CD 2926) with an acquaintance, Sarjeet (son of Balam, a resident of ITM Landhaur). It is reported that both men were under the influence of alcohol. Between 7 and 8 p.m., they had an altercation with a third individual near the Civil Hospital in the Sipling Estate area.

According to initial reports, following the altercation, Satish and Sarjeet got out of the vehicle and walked toward the rear of the pickup. They returned after a short while. Sarjeet then drove the pickup away, only to return shortly thereafter. It is suspected that, during this time, Satish—who was standing by the roadside—was struck by a speeding vehicle. Bystanders rushed the critically injured Satish to the Landhaur Community Hospital, where he was declared dead by the attending physicians. However, the case remains suspicious due to allegations of murder levelled against his companion, as well as other details that have emerged regarding the sequence of events. The police are now working to determine whether Satish’s death was the result of a vehicle collision or if it stemmed from a separate dispute or criminal conspiracy.

Questions raised regarding police conduct; family refuses to proceed with the funeral.

News of Satish’s death sparked intense outrage within the Valmiki community. On Monday, a large crowd gathered at the Kundli police outpost near Picture Palace Chowk. Protesters questioned the police’s handling of the case, alleging that despite what they claim was a brutal murder, there is an attempt to portray the incident as a mere accident. The protesters declared that they would not proceed with the funeral rites until everyone responsible for Satish’s death is arrested and jailed, and the victim’s family receives appropriate compensation. During the protest, municipal sanitation services were also boycotted, raising concerns about the potential impact on the city’s cleanliness and waste management.

Upon receiving news of the protest, Municipal Chairperson Meera Saklani arrived at the scene and attempted to pacify the agitated crowd; however, the protesters remained firm on their demands. Subsequently, CO (Circle Officer) Mussoorie, Jagdish Pant, arrived with a police contingent. He informed the crowd that the police were treating the matter with the utmost seriousness—a case has been registered, one suspect has been taken into custody, and other potential suspects are being identified. The protesters stated that they were unfamiliar with the legal procedures being followed by the police; therefore, they requested that their legal counsel be briefed on the case and the actions taken. Only after their counsel is satisfied with these details will a decision be made regarding the funeral rites.

According to CO Jagdish Pant, a case has been registered against one suspect under Section 105 of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita). The individual is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation. Pant noted that, prima facie, the incident appears to be a case of murder. There is also suspicion that two other individuals were involved, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend them. Following police intervention and discussions with the officials, the traffic blockade was cleared after significant effort. The protesters were then taken to the police station (Kotwali), where further legal proceedings are being conducted.