By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 24 Nov: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe alleged irregularities and theft during the counting of offerings made by devotees at Badrinath Dham in Chamoli district has submitted its report to the state government after a five-month-long investigation. The 300-page report details many shortcomings in the existing system of counting and managing temple offerings and has made several recommendations to ensure greater transparency, security and accountability.

The SIT has also suggested adopting best practices from the management systems of 14 prominent temples across the country to improve arrangements at Badrinath Dham. Significantly, the investigation has gone beyond examining the alleged misappropriation of offerings and has proposed several technology-driven measures and enhanced monitoring mechanisms to strengthen the overall management of the temple.

It may be recalled that the alleged irregularities in the counting of offerings at Badrinath Dham had come to light in July this year. Following the revelation, the state government had constituted a three-member SIT under the leadership of Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop to investigate the matter. During the investigation, the team questioned officials and employees of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC).

The SIT recorded statements of more than 20 officials and employees associated with the temple committee and examined CCTV footage, digital evidence and the entire process followed for counting the offerings. It seeks to establish the responsibilities assigned to different individuals, assess the existing monitoring arrangements and ascertain the circumstances in which the alleged irregularities had taken place. Significantly, the report also claims that the alleged misappropriation did not continue over an extended period but was carried out within a relatively short span of time.

As part of its exercise to recommend improvements, the SIT studied the administrative, financial and security arrangements at 14 prominent temples across the country. These included Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Vaishno Devi Temple and Amarnath Cave Temple in Jammu and Kashmir, Golden Temple in Amritsar, Akshardham Temple in Delhi, Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Jagannath Temple in Puri, Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tamil Nadu and Tirupati Balaji Temple in Andhra Pradesh, among others.

The team also examined the systems followed at these temples for counting offerings, managing donated articles, regulating the movement of devotees, ensuring security and depositing collections into designated bank accounts. Based on this study, the SIT has proposed several measures for Badrinath Dham, with particular emphasis on strengthening transparency, security and surveillance at every stage, from counting offerings to depositing the collections.

Among the major recommendations is the construction of a glass-walled room for counting offerings so that the entire exercise remains transparent and can also be viewed from outside. The SIT has suggested installing 360-degree CCTV cameras inside the counting room to ensure continuous surveillance of all activities. It has also emphasised maintaining proper identification and records of employees and volunteers engaged in the exercise, including their assigned duties and timings of entry and exit.

The report recommends that employees and volunteers involved in counting offerings should wear clothes without pockets and be subjected to stringent frisking to eliminate the possibility of malpractice. It also suggests using modern machines for counting and sorting currency notes and detecting counterfeit notes. It also says that the entire amount collected should be deposited into the temple’s designated bank account through a transparent and properly documented procedure.

For the management and security of gold and silver ornaments received as offerings, the SIT has suggested making arrangements through government-approved jewellers. It has also recommended a separate mechanism for exchanging foreign currency received from devotees.

The investigation has also examined the internal administrative arrangements of the BKTC, including employee attendance, duty allocation, timings of entry and exit from the temple premises and the effectiveness of existing monitoring systems. The report recommends introducing online slot booking, biometric tokens and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) bands to regulate the movement of devotees and improve crowd management, particularly during periods of heavy rush. It has also underlined the need to improve arrangements relating to temple security, cleanliness and public relations.

Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Anand Swaroop has confirmed that the investigation has been completed and that the government has received the report of the SIT. He said the government had sought recommendations to ensure that such incidents did not recur. The committee had accordingly studied the management systems and security arrangements for counting donations at some of the country’s major temples before finalising its recommendations.

He added that the committee also studied the management systems of major temples across the country and the security arrangements followed for counting offerings. Important recommendations have been forwarded to the government along with the report. With the submission of the SIT report, the responsibility now rests with the state government to examine its findings and decide on the implementation of the recommendations.