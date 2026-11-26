Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: The first Auditor General of India was appointed on 16 November 1860. To commemorate this historic occasion and recognise the 166-year-long legacy of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department and its contribution to good governance, Audit Diwas is observed every year on 16 November. To mark the occasion, the Department’s offices in Dehradun are observing Audit Week from 16 to 28 November 2026.

A range of activities, including workshops, stakeholder engagement programmes, a Rangoli Competition and an Audit Fete, are being organised to promote awareness of audit, financial accountability, transparency and good governance, and to encourage greater engagement with stakeholders.

As part of these celebrations, two important workshops were organised on 18 November in the Audit Bhawan at Kaulagarh, with active participation from external stakeholders and departmental officials. These initiatives provide a platform for deliberations on important matters relating to audit and accounting, while promoting greater engagement and interaction with stakeholders.