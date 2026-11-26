Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Hundreds of residents of Chandrabani area of Dehradun staged a protest today demanding the removal of Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act from the area and grant of ownership rights over land and houses to families that have been residing there for decades. Led by former municipal councillor Sukhbir Butola, the protesters marched to the District Magistrate’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Governor, urging the government and administration to find a permanent solution to the longstanding issue.

The residents claimed that thousands of families in Chandrabani have been struggling for land ownership rights since 1960, when the process of bringing the land under the jurisdiction of the Forest Department was initiated under Section 4 of the Indian Forest Act. They alleged that despite having lived in the area for several decades and establishing settlements there, they have not been granted legal ownership of their land and houses. As a result, they said, residents continue to face legal and administrative difficulties on a regular basis.

The protesters alleged that the continuation of Section 4 has created obstacles in obtaining important government documents, particularly domicile and caste certificates. They further claimed that residents face difficulties in matters related to basic services such as electricity and water supply. Also alleging harassment by certain Forest Department officials, they further demanded an impartial inquiry into the matter and urged the authorities to ensure that local residents are not subjected to unnecessary hardship.

In the memorandum submitted to the Governor through the DM, the residents have sought removal of the implementation of Section 4 from the area, ownership rights for families that have been residing there for many years, and an end to the alleged harassment by Forest Department officials. They also demanded restoration of electricity connections of the affected families and called for the constitution of a high-level committee to examine the issue and recommend a permanent resolution.

The protesters contended that similar issues in other areas have been addressed through government intervention and suitable arrangements, and urged the authorities to extend similar relief to the people of Chandrabani. They maintained that a large number of families have spent years living under uncertainty despite their long association with the area and should now be provided legal recognition and basic rights.

Sukhbir Butola said that thousands of families have been fighting for their rights for a long time and that the government and administration should appreciate the seriousness of the matter and take an early decision. They warned that, if their demands are not addressed positively, the agitation would be intensified in the coming days.