Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: The Governor of Uttarakhand, Dr. D. S. Bisen, participated in a felicitation ceremony organised by the Panwar Progressive Forum in Gondia, Maharashtra, on Wednesday. On the occasion, he interacted warmly with members of the community and called upon them to actively contribute towards education, social unity, service and nation-building.

The Governor said that the organised journey of the Panwar community in Gondia has continued since 1900. The contribution of its ancestors towards making the community educated, united and progressive has been highly inspiring. He also appreciated the role of Shri Progressive Educational Institution, established in 1976, and the Panwar Progressive Forum, formed in 1991.

The Governor said that education is the strongest foundation for the progress of society. It must be ensured that no talented child is deprived of education due to financial constraints. Along with providing equal educational opportunities to girls, young people must be encouraged to pursue higher education, skill development, research, science and entrepreneurship. He emphasised that youth should not merely become job seekers but also job creators.

The Governor appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Panwar Progressive Forum, including the construction of a cultural building and hostel, organisation of medical camps, mass marriages and cultural events. He said that the community’s efforts to take all communities along and extend the benefits of medical camps to people from every section of society were an excellent example of social harmony.

Emphasising the welfare of farmers, the Governor said that farmers are the foundation of the nation’s food security. The rural economy can be strengthened by promoting modern agricultural practices, organic farming, dairy production and better market facilities. He stressed the need for collective efforts to integrate agriculture with modern technology and enhance farmers’ income.

The Governor said that the active participation of every community is essential to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047. Education, service, self-reliance, innovation and social harmony must form the foundation of development. He added that regional and cultural diversity is our strength, but our foremost identity is that of being Indians, with unwavering dedication to the nation.

On the occasion, the Governor urged the youth and members of the community to preserve their culture and traditions, extend assistance to the needy, respect farmers and move forward by taking all communities together.