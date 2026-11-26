Over 30 families affected in fire; relief teams deployed & community kitchen set up

Garhwal Post Bureau

Uttarkashi, 25 Nov: The government has claimed that relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a priority basis in Pawani village of Mori tehsil in Uttarkashi district following a massive fire that destroyed several houses last evening, leaving more than 30 families affected. On the directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the district administration and various government departments have been mobilised to provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Madan Kaushik today conducted an aerial survey of the fire-affected area by helicopter to assess the situation. During the survey, he also took stock of the ongoing relief and rehabilitation measures and sought details from the district administration and the officials concerned. Vice-Chairman of the Disaster Management Advisory Committee Vinay Ruhela and Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, were also present.

Kaushik asserted that immediately after receiving information about the fire, the district administration had initiated relief and assistance measures. Teams from the police, revenue department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), disaster management, drinking water, electricity, animal husbandry, health, ambulance services and the District Supply Department, along with the District Magistrate, are present in the affected area to provide necessary assistance to the families.

To facilitate relief operations and the transportation of essential supplies, the Public Works Department (PWD) has constructed a temporary helipad in the affected area. A community kitchen has also been set up in the village to provide meals to the affected families. Arrangements have been made to maintain drinking water and electricity supplies. The administration is also making arrangements to use the storeroom of the village primary school for storing relief material and, if required, as a shelter for the affected families. Other necessary facilities are also being arranged according to the requirements of the affected people.

Relief material has already been provided to meet the immediate requirements of the affected families. The supplies include blankets, jackets, towels, tents, utensil sets, gas stoves, hygiene kits, buckets, mattresses, bedsheets, pillows and torches, besides other essential items. In addition, the Mori tehsil administration has arranged foodgrains and other essential supplies, including rice, flour, pulses, cooking oil, sugar, tea, soap, spices, salt, potatoes, soya chunks and tarpaulins.

During the aerial survey, Kaushik directed the officials to ensure that there is no shortage or delay in providing immediate relief to the affected families. He stressed that the safety of the affected people, food, drinking water, shelter and other basic necessities must be ensured on priority. He also instructed the district administration to continuously assess the requirements of the affected families and make additional relief material and resources available immediately wherever necessary.

The Minister said that the State Government stands firmly with people affected by disasters and accidents and would extend all possible assistance with sensitivity. He added that, apart from providing immediate relief, further necessary action would also be taken in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

Secretary, Disaster Management and Rehabilitation, Vinod Kumar Suman, said that the administration is continuously monitoring the situation in the affected area. Teams from the concerned departments were stationed in the village and arrangements were being made in accordance with the requirements of the affected families.

It may be recalled that a devastating fire broke out in Pawani village in the Har Ki Dun valley of Mori block on Tuesday evening, leaving several families homeless and destroying their houses and household belongings. The fire, which reportedly started in one house, quickly spread to neighbouring buildings, engulfing several structures. According to preliminary information, dozens of buildings were gutted, affecting more than 30 families.

The incident took place at around 4.30 p.m., approximately 45 km from the Mori tehsil headquarters. Villagers initially tried to extinguish the flames and salvage their belongings, but the fire spread so rapidly that they could do little to contain it. The flames soon engulfed several adjoining houses, leaving residents scrambling to save themselves and whatever belongings they could carry out.

The fire reportedly destroyed foodgrains, utensils, LPG cylinders, clothes, cash and other household belongings. For several families, the blaze wiped out savings and possessions accumulated over a lifetime, leaving them facing an uncertain future and an immediate crisis of shelter and daily necessities.

The scale of destruction also left villagers with little option but to spend last night in the open under extremely cold conditions. With their houses and household belongings reduced to ashes, many families had to cook food in the open and make temporary arrangements for the night.