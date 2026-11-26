Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: In a significant step towards the conservation and rejuvenation of Bhimtal Lake in Nainital district, the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA), headquartered in Dehradun, has completed a four-day bathymetric survey of the lake. The survey was conducted from November 20 to 23 under the directions of Watershed Management Minister Ram Singh Kaira.

In a statement issued today, the minister shared that the scientific survey was undertaken to accurately assess the lake’s present depth, water storage capacity, accumulation of silt and sediment on the lake bed, and to evaluate the technical feasibility of future dredging and rejuvenation works. He said the findings would provide a scientific basis for formulating a comprehensive plan for the long-term conservation and restoration of Bhimtal Lake.

The survey was carried out by Roorkee-based agency M/s Geoscience Consultancy Services using advanced surveying equipment and modern scientific techniques. During the exercise, an echosounder mounted on a motor boat was used to measure the depth at different locations across the lake. Simultaneously, Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) equipment was installed along the lake’s periphery to record the precise geographical coordinates of survey points. This ensured highly accurate and scientific collection of data relating to the depth profile and structure of the lake bed.

The survey team utilised a dual-frequency single-beam echosounder and a multi-constellation DGPS/GNSS system. The process also incorporated RTK/CORS corrections, measurement of transducer mounting depth, offset calculations, water-level observations and necessary depth corrections as part of the technical methodology to ensure accuracy.

Officials said one of the key objectives of the survey is to create a detailed scientific and technical database of the current condition of Bhimtal Lake. The exercise will result in the preparation of bathymetric contour maps, depth plans, cross-sectional profiles, digital bed surface models and sounding data. It will also facilitate assessment of the thickness of sediment deposits on the lake bed and estimation of the volume of material that may require dredging.

Based on the survey findings, a 3D Digital Terrain Model (DTM), 10-metre CAD cross-sections, lake storage capacity estimates, silt capacity assessments and area-capacity curves will be prepared. These technical outputs will help authorities understand the present water-holding capacity of the lake, identify areas where sediment accumulation is highest and determine scientifically viable options for desilting and restoration.

Kaira said the survey goes beyond merely measuring the depth of the lake and represents an important technical exercise aimed at understanding its present physical and hydrological condition. The data generated and the detailed technical report will be used to evaluate sediment deposition, water storage capacity and the feasibility of dredging operations. He said the study would provide a robust scientific foundation for future planning related to lake conservation, enhancement of water storage capacity and ecological rejuvenation.