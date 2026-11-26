Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal today strongly hit back at the Congress over its criticism of the Baini-Bhuli Yojana. In a statement issued today, he asserted that the BJP government’s initiatives for women’s empowerment are transforming lives across Uttarakhand and that every welfare scheme introduced by the government has the potential to be a ‘game changer’.

Responding to the Congress’ allegations, Uniyal said the opposition should gather information about the wide range of schemes being implemented for women and the large number of beneficiaries instead of branding a single scheme as politically motivated or opportunistic. He maintained that the state government has launched several initiatives aimed at strengthening the economic and social status of women and that these efforts are producing tangible results.

Highlighting measures taken by the government, Uniyal said the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand has ensured equal rights for women and freed Muslim women from practices such as halala, iddat, polygamy, child marriage and triple talaq. He noted that 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs have already been implemented in the state, while 33 per cent reservation has also been ensured for women in cooperative management committees.

The minister reminded that women are benefiting from the Chief Minister Single Women Self-Employment Scheme, under which grants of up to Rs 1.5 lakhs are being provided. He added that initiatives such as the Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana and the Chief Minister Women Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme have opened new avenues for women, while interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakhs for women’s self-help groups were helping strengthen their economic independence. Under the Chief Minister Udyamshala Yojana, products manufactured by women’s groups are being developed as brands, while self-help groups engaged in entrepreneurial activities are being provided a five per cent bonus.

Uniyal said financial assistance of Rs 2.30 crores has been provided for organising workshops, awareness programmes and women’s honour events in various districts. He added that more than 2.65 lakh women in Uttarakhand had become ‘Lakhpati Didis’, creating a new benchmark in women’s empowerment. Financial assistance amounting to Rs 15.4 crores had also been provided for commercial activities undertaken by women through Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).

He said women are being provided essential materials after childbirth under the Chief Minister Mahalakshmi Kit Yojana, while widows of Second World War veterans have also benefitted from enhanced pension provisions. The government is also training women associated with self-help groups as ‘Drone Sakhis’ to equip them with drone operation skills.

The minister further said an amount of Rs 67.42 lakhs have been sanctioned for maintenance works at the Government Scheduled Caste Girls’ Hostel in Mussoorie under a scheme for infrastructure development in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas. Registered construction workers in the state are being provided assistance of Rs 51,000 for the mass marriages of their daughters. Under the Nanda Gaura Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 11,000 is provided at the birth of a girl child and Rs 51,000 for higher education after she passes Class XII.

Uniyal said expenditure on women’s empowerment initiatives has increased by more than 16 per cent compared to the previous year, while nearly Rs 20,000 crore have been earmarked under the gender budget for the current year. Financial assistance is also being provided to pregnant women and newborns under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana. He further pointed out that the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023 provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies.

Maintaining that the Dhami government has worked consistently to translate women-centric policies into action since assuming office, Uniyal said efforts to empower women would continue irrespective of elections. He asserted that the Baini-Bhuli Yojana would prove to be a milestone in the upliftment of women and accused the Congress of being unable to digest the success of initiatives aimed at improving the economic condition of women. He added that the BJP is implementing welfare schemes for the advancement of women rather than for electoral gains and claimed that the public would give a fitting response to what he described as Congress’ attempts to obstruct such efforts.