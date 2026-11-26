Garhwal Post Bureau

Mussoorie, 25 Nov: Thieves have once again targeted the chemistry lab at the Atal Utkrisht Government Ghananand Inter College in Mussoorie, stealing valuable equipment and other items worth lakhs. Late at night, the thieves broke the locks of both rooms of the lab and cleared out the contents of the cupboards. Before carrying out the theft, they disconnected the power supply and damaged the CCTV cameras. The incident came to light in the morning when the lab in-charge arrived. He immediately informed the Principal, Ravi Uniyal, who then alerted the Mussoorie police via the 112 emergency number. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene, inspected the site, and began the necessary investigative procedures. The police have stated that they are taking action to solve the case.



Principal Ravi Uniyal and chemistry teacher Ashwani Bagbadi noted that this is not the first time the chemistry lab has been targeted by thieves. Despite repeated incidents, the school’s security arrangements remain inadequate. They explained that the school operates with limited resources; they have repeatedly written to the Education Department and local public representatives requesting a boundary wall, barbed wire fencing, and other security measures, yet no concrete action has been taken. They expressed concern that anti-social elements enter the school premises at night to engage in illicit activities. The damaged boundary wall also poses a risk to the safety of the students. They have urged local public representatives and the Education Department to ensure the installation of a proper boundary wall, barbed wire fencing, and a robust CCTV surveillance system at the school.

Expressing gratitude to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri, the principal noted that during her previous visit to the school, she had provided support for the installation of CCTV cameras and the provision of a scholarship of Rs 1,000 each to the students. The principal stated that the school lacks the necessary budget to implement all required security measures on its own; therefore, the relevant department and public representatives should step forward to provide assistance.