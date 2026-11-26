CM hands over appointment letters to 36 naib tehsildars

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today handed over appointment letters to 36 newly appointed Naib Tehsildars at the CM’s official residence and called upon them to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, impartiality and sensitivity. Congratulating the newly selected officers and wishing them success in their careers, he expressed happiness that 13 women were among the selected candidates and said their achievement would serve as an inspiration for other young women in the state preparing for government service.

The CM observed that the success of the newly appointed officers is the result of their hard work, discipline and determination, as well as the support and guidance of their parents and teachers. He said that along with their appointment, they have also been entrusted with the important responsibility of public service and that their greatest achievement would be ensuring timely relief and assistance to citizens through their work.

Describing Naib Tehsildars as a vital link in the revenue administration, Dhami said their responsibilities are directly connected to people’s land, livelihoods and rights. He urged the revenue officers to ensure careful, sensitive and time-bound disposal of cases related to mutation, land measurement, demarcation and revenue records. He noted that for a farmer, land is often the foundation of a family’s livelihood and future, and therefore each case should be dealt with while keeping the circumstances of the affected families in mind.

The CM directed the officers to listen patiently to every person visiting a tehsil office and provide clear information regarding documents and prescribed procedures so that citizens are not compelled to make repeated visits for the resolution of their grievances. He also stressed the need to pay special attention to people coming from remote and mountainous areas, particularly senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

Highlighting Uttarakhand’s geographical challenges, Dhami said the role of revenue officials becomes even more crucial during disasters. He asked the officers to ensure accurate and timely assessment of losses so that relief reaches affected families without delay in accordance with established norms.

Reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, the CM advised the officers to make decisions strictly on the basis of rules, law and facts, without being influenced by pressure, recommendations or inducements. He said prompt disposal of legitimate work, even for those without influence or recommendations, is the hallmark of a fair and transparent administration.

Dhami said the government’s guiding principle is “Simplification, Resolution, Disposal and Satisfaction” and urged the officers to adopt it in their day-to-day functioning. Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan also congratulated the newly appointed Naib Tehsildars, describing government service as an important medium for public service. He urged them to work with the objective of maximising benefits for citizens through the revenue administration and said they had a special responsibility towards people whose access to governance is often limited to the tehsil level.

Revenue Secretary SN Pandey, Revenue Council Commissioner Ranjana Rajguru and other officials of the Revenue Department were present on the occasion.