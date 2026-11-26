By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Nov: The controversy surrounding the public disclosure of alleged WhatsApp chats of Ankita Bhandari took another turn today as her parents began an indefinite dharna at Gandhi Park here. They are demanding the registration of an FIR against Vinod Arya, father of convicted accused Pulkit Arya, and others associated with the matter. Alleging inaction by the police despite repeated complaints and visits to various police stations, Ankita’s parents said they would continue their protest until a case is registered and action is taken against those responsible. It may also be pertinent to add here that several senior Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and PCC Chief Ganesh Godiyal also visited Gandhi Park to meet Ankita Bhandari and lend support to their demands.

The protest comes days after Vinod Arya and his lawyer had held a press conference in Haridwar during which alleged WhatsApp conversations purportedly linked to Ankita Bhandari were made public. Remarks made during the press conference regarding Ankita and one of her alleged friends sparked widespread controversy and drew strong reactions from Ankita’s parents and the Opposition leaders. Ankita’s family termed the disclosure a serious violation of their deceased daughter’s privacy and dignity.

It may also be reminded here that Ankita’s parents had earlier submitted a complaint at Rajpur Police Station seeking action against Vinod Arya in connection with the public disclosure of the chats. However, they alleged that no concrete action had been taken despite the complaint, prompting them to launch the dharna under the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Park.

Speaking at the protest, Ankita’s mother said that after losing their daughter, the family is now being forced to witness her private conversations being made public and discussed openly. She alleged that the chats have been sensationalised and demanded a fair investigation into the circumstances under which they surfaced. Raising questions over Ankita’s mobile phone, she expressed suspicion that the handset could be in the possession of Vinod Arya and demanded a thorough investigation into its whereabouts. She said claims had earlier been made that the phone was unavailable, but asserted that the truth regarding the device and its contents must be brought before the public through an impartial probe.

Ankita’s father Virendra Bhandari alleged that Vinod Arya and his associates are making baseless statements about his daughter. He claimed that chats dated 17 and 18 September, 2022, had not been disclosed, despite allegedly containing information that would have helped present the full picture of the case. He maintained that selective disclosure of conversations is being used to malign his daughter’s image and demanded the arrest of Vinod Arya and Anuj Mandal. He said he would continue his fast and protest until action is taken, reiterating that the family’s sole objective is to secure justice for their daughter. The family also renewed its demand for the disclosure of the identity of the alleged VIP repeatedly referred to in connection with the case.

The dharna received support from senior Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal, along with several other party functionaries. The leaders visited Gandhi Park and sat with Ankita’s parents in a show of solidarity.

Godiyal termed the public disclosure of the alleged chats a highly insensitive and condemnable act. He said that while a major press conference involving senior Congress leaders, including Harish Rawat, Pritam Singh and Harak Singh Rawat, was underway at the party office, information was received that Ankita’s parents had begun a protest nearby. Upon learning the reasons behind the dharna, party leaders decided to extend their support to the family.

The Congress alleged that the recent press conference organised by relatives and associates of the accused side was an attempt to cast aspersions on Ankita’s character and create sympathy for those convicted in the case. Godiyal said attempting to question the character of a deceased young woman four years after her murder in order to provide relief to the accused was deeply objectionable and unacceptable. He asserted that the fight for justice for Ankita Bhandari would continue and demanded prompt legal action against those responsible for making the alleged chats public.