By Rajat Aikant Sharma

Mussoorie, 23 Nov: Former Mussoorie MLA and two-time Municipal Council Chairman Jot Singh Gunsola has expressed his intention to contest the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from Mussoorie, seeking another opportunity to complete pending development works.

Addressing a press conference at the Mussoorie Press Club on Monday, Gunsola said he had submitted his application to the party. Citing his experience as a two-time municipal chairman and two-time MLA, he said he wanted to address longstanding issues and fulfil unfinished commitments.

Identifying tourism as a key driver of Mussoorie’s economy, Gunsola proposed developing a tourism circuit within a 100-km radius of the town to extend visitors’ stays and generate employment for local youth. He suggested specialised training programmes in tour guiding, adventure tourism and hospitality to promote skilled employment and self-employment.

Referring to the George Everest development project, he claimed that approximately Rs 22 crore had been taken as a loan for the project and that it was subsequently leased for Rs 15 crore for 15 years. He said the arrangement had failed to deliver the expected employment opportunities for local residents. He recalled proposing a museum, activity-based tourism facilities and kiosks for local entrepreneurs at the site.

Raising concerns over healthcare, Gunsola criticised the functioning of the Mussoorie Sub-District Hospital, alleging that several machines and the oxygen plant remained underutilised due to shortage of doctors, technicians, nurses and support staff. He said the hospital required a panel of 22 doctors, while only a limited number were available, and claimed that five beds earmarked for advanced medical facilities remained unopened. He called for adequate staffing to make the hospital fully functional rather than allowing it to operate primarily as a referral centre.

On traffic management, he highlighted congestion around Picture Palace, Bhagat Singh Chowk and Gandhi Chowk, citing the unregulated parking of rental scooters, taxis and private vehicles. He called for better coordination between the police and local administration, stricter regulation of vehicle licences and effective use of designated parking facilities.

Gunsola also questioned delays in road projects, including the Lambi Dhar-Kimadi-Dehradun (LKD) road, the Sahastradhara-Sera-Chamasari-Barloganj road and the proposed Phulet-Kyara-Dhanaulti connectivity. He said several projects initiated or approved during his tenure had failed to progress as expected, arguing that improved connectivity would help distribute tourist traffic across the region.

Highlighting education and employment, he recalled facilitating the establishment of an ITI at Mussoorie through the upgrading of vocational training infrastructure at Ghananand and expanding facilities at MPG College. He regretted the lack of further development, particularly the absence of specialised courses such as hotel management despite the town’s extensive hospitality industry. He also questioned employment opportunities for local youth under the Sainik Welfare portfolio.

Criticising the functioning of elected representatives, Gunsola said much of their five-year terms was spent understanding administrative processes and making announcements and laying foundation stones, while projects remained incomplete. He called for greater accountability, adding that public representatives facing serious allegations should be willing to step aside until investigations establish the facts.

He also questioned the performance of incumbent Mussoorie MLA and Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, particularly on healthcare, employment, tourism and road connectivity, saying fundamental issues remained unresolved despite the minister holding several important portfolios.

Recalling his tenure, Gunsola mentioned being recognised as Uttarakhand’s Best MLA in 2010, crediting the people of the Mussoorie constituency for the recognition.

He said his priorities, if nominated and elected, would include tourism-led employment, improved healthcare, better road connectivity and traffic management. Appealing for support from party workers and residents, he said he wanted another opportunity to complete the development works that remained unfinished.