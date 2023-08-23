Pres Murmu attends AWWA’s ‘Asmita’ Celebration

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 21 Aug: The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) organised the second season of ‘Asmita- Inspiring Stories by Army Wives’ at the Manekshaw Centre, here, today. The forum was organised to share inspiring stories of wives of Army personnel who have created a niche for themselves in various fields, with their perseverance and resilience, after overcoming numerous challenges.

President Droupadi Murmu was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Dr SudeshDhankar, wife of the Vice President, and Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture were the Guests of Honour. Archana Pande, President, AWWA, was the Chief Host.

AWWA is an association that works for the welfare of the spouses, children and dependents of Army personnel. Since its inception, AWWA has grown in its scope and reach.

‘Asmita’ is a platform provided to courageous Army wives and achievers, who have shattered many glass ceilings, to narrate their accounts and inspire others like them.

The first season of ‘Asmita’ was organised on 14 October, 2022. The speakers represented a cross-section of the AWWA fraternity including Veer Naris, spouses of the Army personnel, artists, doctors, authors, cancer conquerors and veterans. It was followed by ‘Asmita Purba’ in Kolkata on 11 February, 2023. Both the events were a resounding success and provided guidance and motivation to many Army wives to achieve their goals and led AWWA to ‘Asmita Season 2’.

This season of ‘Asmita’ comprised talks by Jaya Prabha Mahto (Science Teacher in Jharkhand), Dr Sanjhana Nayarr (Author, Social Activist, Psychic Charmer, Founder- Safroneya Holistic), Vandana Mahajan (Cancer Care & Palliative Care Counsellor), Ambreen Zaidi (Author & Columnist), Captain Yashika H Tyagi (Retd), a Kargil War Veteran, Transformational Speaker & Leadership Enabler, Florence Hnamte (Permanent Tattoo & Makeup Artist), Sargam Shukla (National Rowing Medalist), Aashna Kushwaha (Entrepreneur & Content Creator) and Lieutenant Jyoti (Veer Nari- now a Serving Officer).

In addition, two guest speakers, Arunima Sinha, Mountaineer, and Ananda Shankar Jayant, Classical Dancer also addressed the audience. Another highlight of the event was the Entrepreneur Exhibition which showcased the exceptional entrepreneurial skills of Army wives. Curated by accredited speakers, ‘Asmita- Inspirational Stories by Army Wives’, energised the audience and motivated them to realise their dreams.

Being wedded to the Olive Greens brings about many challenges in the lives of Army wives such as long separations, parenting challenges, frequent transfers, household and social responsibilities etc. Despite this, these speakers have bravely faced all the challenges and made a difference to society. Asmita has emerged as an ideal platform to identify women achievers and acknowledge their success stories and their contribution to the organisation as well as community, which in turn is a motivation for all others.