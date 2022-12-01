President Droupadi Murmu to be Chief Guest at Doon Varsity Convocation

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Nov: The Third Convocation of Doon University will be held on 9 December. President Draupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest. In the convocation, degrees will be awarded to the students having passed out in 2021 their Post Graduation and PhD courses. The degrees are related to the University’s School of Management, School of Languages, School of Environment and Natural Resources, School of Social Science, School of Physical Science, School of Design, School of Media and Communication Studies and Dr Nityanand Himalayan Research and Studies Centre.

According to Vice-Chancellor of Doon University, Prof Surekha Dangwal, 36 students who got the highest marks in the first attempt in the graduation and post-graduation courses of the year 2021 would be awarded gold medals by the President. A total of 653 undergraduate and postgraduate, as well as 16 PhD degrees will be awarded on the occasion.

In a statement issued today, the Vice-Chancellor said the convocation of the university is focused on the theme, ‘Emerging Women Power’. This is a reflection of the emerging self-reliance of woman power in society. The Vice-Chancellor said that the President’s address at the convocation ceremony would inspire students and teachers. The girls from remote rural areas of Uttarakhand would particularly get inspiration and strength from the President’s address. The women in the state are forging their own unique identity in the country and the world by facing difficult circumstances, she added.