President enjoys Uttarakhand’s folk music at cultural evening

Pres Murmu inaugurates FOB, Equestrian Zone at “Rashtrapati Niketan” in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 2 Nov: President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated two new visitor-centric facilities at Rashtrapati Niketan in Dehradun on Sunday — a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) and an Equestrian Zone. These projects have transformed the Rashtrapati Niketan complex into a unique blend of modern infrastructure, security, and Himalayan heritage.

The 105-foot-long foot over bridge, constructed on Rajpur Road, is not only a symbol of regional architecture but also ensures seamless connectivity between Rashtrapati Niketan and the upcoming Rashtrapati Udyan (Presidential Garden). Built by the State Public Works Department at a cost of Rs 9 crore within just six months, the project is being hailed as a “modern marvel of Himalayan design”. With ramps and railings, it has been designed for universal accessibility and safety for visitors of all ages.

Following the inauguration of the footbridge, the President also unveiled the state-of-the-art Equestrian Zone within the Rashtrapati Niketan premises. On the occasion, she personally fed the Presidential Bodyguards’ (PBG) horses and reviewed their upkeep arrangements. Developed by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), this facility will house eight selected horses of the PBG.

Special viewing galleries and guided tours have been arranged for visitors. The area will remain open to the public daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Mondays.

Later in the evening, President Murmu attended a cultural evening organised by the Department of Culture, Government of Uttarakhand, held within the Rashtrapati Niketan campus. Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) was also present at the event. The President enjoyed soulful performances of Uttarakhand’s traditional folk music and dance, and met with the local artists, appreciating their talent and contribution to preserving the state’s heritage.

The inauguration at Rashtrapati Niketan marked a moment of pride for Uttarakhand — where modernity embraced tradition, and the Presidential Estate took yet another golden step toward the future.