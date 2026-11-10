Probe points to forest officials apathy in missing tusks case in Laldhang

By ARUN PRATAP SINGH

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 7 Nov: The departmental inquiry into the disappearance of elephant tusks from a government storehouse in the Laldhang Range of Lansdowne Forest Division has reportedly been completed. As per the officials sources, the investigation committee has found negligence on the part of four Forest Department personnel behind the missing tusks . The inquiry report has recommended disciplinary action against a ranger, an officiating ranger, a forest daroga and a forest guard in connection with the case.

It may be recalled that the matter had come to light after elephant tusks kept in official custody at the forest division’s storehouse were found missing, raising serious questions over the security of wildlife body parts and exhibits maintained by the department. The incident triggered concern within the Forest Department, prompting authorities to order an immediate departmental investigation. A police case was also registered to examine the criminal angle behind the disappearance of the tusks.

The inquiry was conducted by a committee headed by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Haridwar. According to the findings, lapses in supervision and custody responsibilities were detected on the part of four officials and employees associated with the storehouse and its management. The committee has recommended disciplinary proceedings against all those found responsible.

Sources in the department said the forest daroga named in the report has already been placed under suspension, while action against the remaining three personnel is under consideration as part of the ongoing departmental process.

The missing tusks were discovered during a statewide verification exercise ordered by the Forest Headquarters. The exercise was launched to physically verify wildlife articles and body parts stored in various forest divisions and compare them with official records. During the verification of elephant ivory inventories, officials found discrepancies in the records of the Laldhang Range storehouse, revealing that several tusks recorded in official registers were no longer present.

Despite multiple inspections and subsequent searches, the missing tusks have not yet been traced. The incident has highlighted concerns regarding the storage and monitoring of sensitive wildlife material kept in departmental custody. The inquiry committee has also suggested strengthening security arrangements at forest storehouses to prevent similar incidents in the future. Recommendations include the installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of security personnel or watchmen and improved monitoring mechanisms for wildlife articles stored in departmental facilities.

Confirming that the investigation has been completed, Conservator of Forests (Shivalik) Rajiv Dhiman said the inquiry report has been submitted to the Garhwal Chief Conservator of Forests. He said the departmental process is currently underway and further action will be taken on the basis of the committee’s findings and recommendations.