Mahendra Bhatt questions Cong silence over allegations against Harak Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 7 Nov: BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt on Saturday questioned the Congress leadership’s silence over the serious allegations levelled by Jenny from Assam against senior Congress leader and Election Management Committee chairman Harak Singh Rawat . He said Congress leaders who frequently speak about women’s rights, dignity and justice must now clarify their stand on the allegations against one of their own senior leaders.

In a statement, Bhatt said Congress has consistently projected itself as a champion of women’s rights through campaigns and public statements by Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal. However, he alleged that the party leadership’s silence following the accusations against Harak Singh Rawat raises serious questions about its commitment to the principles it publicly advocates.

Referring to the allegations made by Jenny during a press conference, Bhatt said she had alleged that she was subjected to exploitation and rape over a prolonged period when she was 16 years old and is now seeking justice more than two decades later. He said such allegations should be treated with sensitivity and accountability, adding that the Congress leadership must publicly state its position on the matter. He questioned what steps Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi would take in response to the allegations and whether they would stand with the woman seeking justice.

Bhatt also referred to Jenny’s demand for a fresh examination of the DNA test conducted in the case. He said the issue concerns not only a woman seeking justice but also questions relating to the identity, dignity and rights of her son. The BJP, he said, supports a fair and impartial investigation into all allegations and complaints connected with the case, including those relating to the DNA test, so that justice is ensured on the basis of facts.

The BJP leader further said that Harak Singh Rawat currently holds the important responsibility of heading the Congress Election Management Committee. In view of the allegations, he said, the Congress leadership should explain why he continues to occupy such a key organisational position. Bhatt asked whether Ganesh Godiyal would seek a public explanation from Rawat and whether the party would consider relieving him of his responsibilities until the matter is examined through a fair investigation.

Targeting the Congress party’s ongoing Nyay Yatra, Bhatt said Congress leaders have been travelling across Uttarakhand speaking about women’s dignity and justice. He questioned whether the party would now launch a similar campaign in support of Jenny or whether its demands for justice were confined only to issues involving political opponents.