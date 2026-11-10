White tiger Tejas’ public unveiling delayed despite completing quarantine at Dehradun Zoo

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun , 7 Nov: More than 40 days after arriving at Dehradun Zoo , Tejas, the blue-eyed white tiger brought to boost visitor attraction at the facility, continues to remain out of public view despite being reported healthy and active. The tiger, which was translocated to the zoo on 28 September, has completed the standard quarantine period but is yet to be formally put up for display for the visitors.

Speaking to Garhwal Post, Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal however shared that the visitors would soon be able to see Tejas. He indicated that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami may inaugurate the enclosure of Tejas, the white tiger later this month, probably on 17 November.

Wildlife translocation protocols generally require newly relocated animals to remain under quarantine for around 20 days to one month to monitor their health and rule out any risk of infection. Tejas was also placed under quarantine after being brought to Dehradun . However, even after the completion of the prescribed period, the white tiger has not been opened to the public.

According to the zoo officials, there have been no health concerns regarding Tejas. The animal has remained fit and active since its arrival, and zoo veterinarians had earlier indicated that the quarantine period was expected to last about a month. Despite this, visitors and wildlife enthusiasts have continued to wait for an opportunity to see the rare white tiger.

The delay is no longer linked to quarantine requirements but rather to the formal inauguration of the enclosure. Initially, it was proposed that Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal would inaugurate the white tiger enclosure and open it to visitors. Subsequently, a decision was taken to have Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami formally inaugurate the facility. Forest Department officials have since been coordinating with the CM’s Office to finalise a suitable date for the event.

In case, the enclosure is inaugurated on 17 November as indicated by Uniyal, it would be already more than 50 days that Tejas would have spent without being put up for display.

The prolonged wait has drawn attention among wildlife lovers, many of whom have been eagerly anticipating the chance to see the white tiger. Until the formal opening takes place, Tejas will continue to remain in his enclosure away from public view.