Tarun Vijay’s historic car rally book presented to Raksha Mantri

Garhwal Post Bureau

NEW DELHI, 7 Nov: Uttarakhand’s former RS MP and founder of State’s first war memorial Tarun Vijay described it ‘a great moment’ when a coffee table book edited by him was presented to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in his new office at Kartavya Bhawan, New Delhi.

At the initiative of the historic Uttarakhand War Memorial ( UWM) the Indian Air Force and Uttarakhand War Memorial (IAF- UWM), Vayu Veer Vijeta Car rally took place covering 7000 kms. In Dehradun, the then Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) received the rally at Shaurya Sthal. The Coffee table book was presented to Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh in the presence of former Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria.

Vayu Veer Vijeta Car Rally was the IAF’s biggest car rally – 7,000 km from Thoise (Ladakh) to Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) – organized jointly by the IAF and UWM to mark the 92nd anniversary of the IAF (Oct 8), 25 years of Kargil Vijay.