CM stresses on meaningful engagement with diaspora ahead of Pravasi Conference

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 7 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reviewed preparations for the Third Pravasi Uttarakhandi Conference, scheduled to be held this month (November 13) at Doon University, and directed the officials to ensure that the event is organised in a grand, well-coordinated and result-oriented manner.

During the review meeting at the CM ‘s residence, Dhami said that Pravasi Uttarakhandis have enhanced the State’s reputation through their talent, hard work and achievements across India and abroad. He emphasised that their experience, expertise and suggestions should be effectively utilised for the development of Uttarakhand. He said the conference would provide an important platform for connecting members of the diaspora with their roots while encouraging their active participation in the state’s growth and progress.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to ensure meaningful interaction with Pravasi Uttarakhandis during the conference and to give due consideration to their views and recommendations. He said special attention should be paid to exploring opportunities through which they can contribute to the State’s development. He also stressed the need to encourage members of the diaspora to participate in investment, self-employment, tourism, education, healthcare and other key sectors.

Dhami said the conference should effectively showcase Uttarakhand’s rich folk culture, traditions and cultural heritage. He instructed officials to complete all arrangements related to cleanliness, beautification, security, traffic management and other logistical requirements in a timely manner. He further directed all concerned departments to work in close coordination and ensure that responsibilities are clearly assigned to designated officers.

Stressing that there should be no room for any shortcomings in the event’s management, the CM asked the officials to regularly review preparations and finalise all arrangements well in advance. He said the objective of the conference is not merely to bring together Pravasi Uttarakhandis on a common platform, but also to strengthen their long-term emotional and developmental connect with the State.

Officials informed the meeting that the conference would be held at the Dr Nityanand Auditorium of Doon University. Various sessions during the event will focus on the role, contributions and achievements of Pravasi Uttarakhandis. A special session on “The Role of the Diaspora in a Developed Uttarakhand” will be organised, while another interactive session titled “Flight of Aspirations: Uttarakhand’s Youth from Struggle to Success” will highlight inspiring journeys and achievements.

Dhami directed officials to ensure that the conference is meaningful , outcome-oriented and capable of generating concrete ideas and partnerships that can contribute to Uttarakhand’s future development.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretaries RK Sudhanshu and R Meenakshi Sundaram, Uttarakhand Pravasi Parishad Vice-Chairmen Puran Chandra Nailwal and Om Prakash Bhatt, Media Advisory Committee Chairman Prof Govind Singh, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dr R Rajesh Kumar and Yugal Kishore Pant, Doon University Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal, Dehradun District Magistrate Dr Ashish Chauhan, Additional Secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, Dehradun CDO Abhinav Shah, Pravasi Uttarakhand Cell member Sudhir Chandra Nautiyal and other officials were present at the meeting.