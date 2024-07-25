Prof Pushpa Khanduri retires as Head of Hindi Dept at DAV (PG) College

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jul: Professor Dr Pushpa Khanduri, Head of the Hindi Department, DAV (PG) College, Dehradun, and a well-known author has retired after thirty-six years of dedicated service to teaching.

On this occasion, Principal of the college, Professor SK Singh, along with all the teachers and staff gave a heartfelt farewell to her. The Principal and teachers of the college had also invited Vivekanand Khanduri, senior BJP leader and Alumni President of DAV (PG) College, on the occasion.

Professor Dr Pushpa Khanduri has made an unparalleled contribution to social, cultural and literary works, apart from teaching. In her emotional address on the occasion, she shared her sentiments. She reminded that she had been teaching in the Hindi Department of DAV (PG) College since 19 December, 1987.

During this farewell ceremony, the contribution of various leaders from the late HN Bahuguna to ND Tiwari and Vijay Bahuguna towards the establishment of the HNB Central University was also discussed.

It may be recalled that Prof Pushpa Khanduri has 13 books to her credit of which 6 books have the International Standard Book Number (ISBN).

Thirteen of her students have earned a doctorate degree under the guidance of Professor Dr Pushpa Khanduri. From time to time, she has also participated in talks on radio from Akashvani Rampur and Akashvani Najibabad and the programme, Sahityaki, broadcast by Doordarshan, Dehradun. She has also been a member of the Uttarakhand Social Welfare Board (nominated by the Centre) for 3 years. Earlier, she was the President of DAV (PG) College Teachers’ Association for 5 years and the Vice President for two years.