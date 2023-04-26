Professor from Australia, Dr Preeti joins Graphic Era as Dean

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Apr: Professor Dr Preeti Krishna from Australia has joined Graphic Era Deemed University as Dean, Life Sciences. In her close to four-decade-long career, Dr Preeti has held senior positions in the USA, Canada and Australia.

Dr Preeti received her doctorate from the University of Calgary, Canada, in Biochemistry. Following this, she did her postdoctoral training from the University of Minnesota, USA. Dr Preeti has been named in Stanford University’s list of 2 percent top scientists of the world. She is recipient of awards like Vincent Fairfax Foundation Chair, NSERC Faculty Award, DAAD Award and Plant Molecular Genetics Institute Award.

Dr Preeti has scholarships from Alberta Heritage Foundation for Medical Research, Indian Council of Agricultural Research and National Scholarship, India.