Public suggestions will become basis of development: Dhami

CM interacts with representatives of various sectors

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Mar: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacted with representatives of the agriculture, horticulture, industry and trade organisations to get their feedback and suggestions on strengthening the economy of the state. The interaction was held at his official residence on Sunday evening. The Chief Minister called upon everyone present to take a pledge to work together to make Uttarakhand a developed state.

The CM said that efforts will be made to include the suggestions received from this dialogue in the upcoming budget. Describing those present as the cream of their respective vocations, he said that their suggestions and feedback would certainly help in ensuring that the third decade of the present century truly would be that of Uttarakhand.

Describing public participation as necessary in the development of the state, the Chief Minister said that employment opportunities in the government sector are limited; as such there is urgent need to create a movement for self-employment. Together, everyone concerned would have to find solutions to the problems. The state government’s endeavour is to fulfill the concept of Antyodaya.

Dhami added that, along with innovative initiatives in the overall development of the state, the government is also working on the suggestions of national and international experts. The Chief Minister said that village chaupals are becoming a medium for resolving public problems as well as for obtaining suggestions from the villagers. Home-stay schemes are also becoming a medium of the rural economy and self-employment. He too stayed at home stays while visiting the districts. The experience was unforgettable.

He added that the state has rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Kali, Sharda and 71 percent of the area is covered with forests and mountainous. The Gods have been merciful towards Uttarakhand and it is a fact that every region of the state is a destination in itself.

Finance Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal said that efforts were also made last year also to invite suggestions and ideas from experts before the budget. Efforts would be made to make the suggestions received here a part of the budget this year also. He said it is the responsibility of all to work for the development of the state. He said that, along with the government, all the responsible citizens and experts also have a big role in the efforts to include Uttarakhand among the leading states.

Additional Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan stated that this innovative initiative of mutual dialogue had been taken on the directions of the Chief Minister. This would help in strengthening the economy and boosting the pace of development. Such events also act as inspiration in the efforts to develop basic facilities in various areas of the state, provide employment on the basis of ability and merit of the citizens and bring prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

District Panchayat President Madhu Chauhan and Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama also presented their views.

Among those who gave their suggestions on this occasion were Pankaj Gupta, President of Indian Industries Association, Sandeep Sahni, President of Uttarakhand Hotels Association, Professor Mamgain from the Doon School of Social Sciences, CII President Sonia Garg, President of the Vyapar Mandal Anil Goyal, Nathuvawala Ward Member Swati Dobhal, President of Aanchal Committee Dushyant Singh Rawat, President of Apple Federation, Uttarakhand, Vipin Panuli, Harish Chandra Joshi, Nirmala Negi, President of Beekeepers Association, President, Swarna Organic Basmati Producers Association, Yashpal Singh Rana. Secretaries R Meenakshi Sundaram, Dilip Jawalkar and Pankaj Pandey were also present.