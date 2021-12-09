Rahul Gandhi likely to address rally at Parade Ground on 16 Dec

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 6 Dec: With BJP taking early lead as far as campaigning for the upcoming state assembly polls is concerned, Congress is also now gearing up its own campaign. To give a strong push to the party’s campaign on 4 December. Political analysts claim that with Modi addressing a public rally in Dehradun without even the elections being announced, had prompted the Uttarakhand Congress to come up with an “appropriate response” to Modi’s rally. Of course, Modi is also set to address another rally for the upcoming polls, the Congress has proposed to hold a public rally of Congress leader and the de-facto president Rahul Gandhi at Parade Ground on 16 December. It may be recalled that it was here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had addressed his public rally on 24 December in Kumaon. Before finalising the Parade Ground for Rahul Gandhi’s rally on 16 December, senior Congress leaders led by State in-charge Devendra Yadav had visited and inspected the Bannu School Grounds at Race Course However, after inspecting the Parade Ground, the Congress leaders finally settled for Parade Grounds as the venue for Gandhi’s rally. After the finalising of the venue, the Pradesh Congress Committee has also applied to the District Administration for the permission for the rally. To make the rally a success, meetings of top party leaders continued throughout the day today. It was also reminded to the party workers that the party was organising the Rahul Gandhi’s rally on 16 December on the occasion of Vijay Diwas which would the 50th anniversary of India’s win over Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh. Senior leaders directed the district party presidents and other office bearers to work hard to make the rally a grand success in order to match Modi’s rally. On the occasion of the rally, Congress also plans to honour the families of the 1971 war martyrs with Priyadarshini Award. State Party President Ganesh Godiyalstated that before the two day State Assembly session to be held on 9 and 10 December, the Congress would hold a meeting of its legislative party on 8 December and would take several decisions in respect of Gandhi’s rally.