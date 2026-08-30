Raksha Bandhan as a Symbol of National & Global Unity

By Ravi Singh Negi

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival that celebrates the deep bond of love, care, and protection between brothers and sisters, with its literal meaning “Raksha” (protection) and “Bandhan” (bond). The true essence of the festival carries an important message about respecting and safeguarding women’s dignity and security. A sister ties a sacred thread called a rakhi around her brother’s wrist. She prays for his long life, health, and happiness. Brother gives a gift and promises to support and protect her always. Siblings feed each other sweets to mark the happy occasion.

With changing social norms, the boundaries of the festival have expanded. Raksha Bandhan has become more than a festival of brother and sister. Close friends often tie rakhis to each other, signifying a bond as strong as that of siblings, built on loyalty and care, reflecting how the festival has embraced the idea that love, loyalty, and protection can exist in any meaningful relationship, not just those defined by family. Many people tie rakhis to soldiers guarding the nation’s borders, and police personnel in civil areas symbolically thanking them for their protection and sacrifice, and extending the sentiment of “brotherhood” to those who protect the entire country and its citizens. In several parts of India, people tie rakhis around trees as a symbol of their duty to protect the environment, reflecting the idea that protection is a value to be extended even to nature. Rakhis are sometimes tied to promote communal harmony, with people of different faiths and backgrounds participating in the ritual to send a message of unity and brotherhood beyond religious boundaries by social organisations and political entities.

History offers us many examples when rakhi was tied not out of blood relation but out of a call for protection and solidarity. The legendary story of Rani Karnavati of Mewar sending a rakhi to Emperor Humayun, seeking his help against an invading army, is a powerful example. Humayun, though not her brother by birth, respected the sanctity of the thread and rushed to her aid. This historical episode shows that Raksha Bandhan has long symbolised a bond of trust and protection that transcends family ties. Similarly, in various regions of India, Brahmins have tied rakhis to their patrons or kings, seeking blessings and offering protection in a spiritual sense, further broadening the festival’s scope beyond sibling relationships.

Raksha Bandhan, though celebrated primarily as a festival of sibling love, carries within it a philosophy that can be consciously nurtured to strengthen unity- both within a nation and across the world. By reinterpreting and extending its rituals thoughtfully, this festival can become a powerful tool for building solidarity among diverse communities, regions, and nations. It can be used as an occasion to bring people from different states, languages, and communities together through inter-state cultural exchange events, community rakhi-tying ceremonies, and school programmes that highlight how the festival is celebrated differently across regions, fostering appreciation for India’s diversity within a shared tradition. Educational institutions and international student exchange programmes could introduce Raksha Bandhan as a symbolic event to encourage friendship and solidarity among students from different countries. By tying rakhis to international friends and pledging mutual support, young people across the globe could build early bonds of cross-cultural understanding, laying the foundation for a more united and empathetic global community. Cultural exchange programmes in embassies and international organisations could use the festival as an occasion to promote friendship between countries, sending a message that protection and support should extend beyond borders, especially in times of conflict, disaster, or humanitarian crises.

(Ravi Singh Negi is an Advocate, Social Worker and Marriage/Academic Counsellor.)