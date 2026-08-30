CS holds meeting on promotion of winter tourism in Uttarakhand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 27 Aug: To give a new impetus to winter tourism in Uttarakhand and make the state’s tourist destinations attractive to tourists year-round, a meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan with the Secretary of Tourism.

The Chief Secretary stated that to make Uttarakhand a major year-round tourist destination, special focus should be placed on new destinations, new tourism products, and local participation, so that the benefits of tourism can effectively reach remote areas and local communities. The meeting included detailed discussions on the potential for winter tourism in the state, the development of new tourist destinations, and the expansion of tourism activities.

The Chief Secretary stated that tourism in Uttarakhand needs to be developed, not limited to a few traditional and high-traffic destinations, but rather to develop new destinations and tourist circuits. He added that to reduce tourist pressure on major destinations like Nainital and Mussoorie, new and lesser-known tourist destinations should be developed and effectively promoted.

The Chief Secretary urged that areas with winter tourism potential across the state should be identified with input from relevant departments, including GMVN, KMVN, and tourism stakeholders. Identifying the uniqueness and USP of each potential destination should be used to develop appropriate tourism products and activities. He directed that new trekking routes be developed and activities such as high-altitude marathons, bird watching, nature and adventure tourism should be promoted. He also directed that a comprehensive plan should be developed to identify potential destinations and develop necessary facilities, events, and tourism products.

The Chief Secretary emphasised the need to actively involve local stakeholders, tour operators, and local communities in the tourism development process. He urged that continuous dialogue with local people should be established and their suggestions incorporated into plans, so that tourism can increase local employment opportunities and encourage reverse migration.

The Chief Secretary suggested studying successful global models for the development of new tourist destinations. Learning from foreign tourist destinations with similar geographical and climatic conditions to Uttarakhand, new tourism products can be developed to suit the state’s conditions.

The Chief Secretary also placed special emphasis on developing tourism circuits as a package. He said that integrated package tours should be developed and their publicity should be initiated in a timely manner, including major sites like Jageshwar, Kasar Devi, and the Sun Temple. He directed that another meeting be held within 15 days to explore new tourism projects and review possibilities. He also called for a tourism conclave to be held to promote winter tourism and new tourism products in the state.