Randeep Hooda & Rahul Mittra celebrate 70th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Japan and India

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 18 Dec: Bollywood star & equestrian Randeep Hooda and renowned filmmaker & branding specialist Rahul Mittra graced the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic Relations between Japan and India at an exclusive function at the Army Polo & Riding Club in New Delhi, on Sunday with lots of VIPs in attendance.

Lt-General Rajinder Dewan, Quarter Master General of the Indian Army presided over the celebrations, along with Japanese Ambassador to India Suzuki Hiroshi who charmed the special invitees by delivering his welcome address in Hindi. This high level event saw stunning Yunasame performances by Japanese horsemen and breathtaking tent pegging by Indian army personnel. Randeep Hooda cantering across the sun-kissed ground on a white horse was the highlight of the event, followed by lively peromances by Indian dancers.

Expressing his gratitude to be part of the anniversary celebrations, Randeep Hooda stressed on the commonalities between both the countries like ancient culture and traditions, resilience being one of the most striking. “How India resurrected itself from the aftermath of the painful partition right after attaining independence is similar to how Japan sprung back after the horrific incidents towards the end of World War 2. But now decades later both our countries are leaving their footprints on the world map & fostering such cordial ties which will surely pave way for an even more enhanced relations between the two great countries,” said Randeep Hooda in his opening address.

Award-winning filmmaker-actor Rahul Mittra spoke about cinema as the most interactive art form, and being one of the most effective & powerful mediums of enhancing diplomatic ties and fostering cultural diplomacy.