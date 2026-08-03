REAP project promotes Basmati rice cluster farming

Garhwal Post Bureau

HARIDWAR, 1 Aug: In a significant initiative to promote premium Basmati rice cultivation, the REAP (Rural Enterprise Acceleration Project – UGVS-REAP), in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture, has established two 50-acre Basmati rice clusters in the Bahadrabad and Bhagwanpur blocks of Haridwar district. The initiative aims to enhance productivity, encourage scientific farming practices, and improve the livelihoods of local farmers .

As part of the project, 100 selected farmers are currently undertaking Basmati paddy transplantation across the two clusters. The programme is being implemented under the leadership of Chief Development Officer, Haridwar, Dr. Lalit Narayan Mishra, with technical guidance from Dr. Sanjay Kumar, Scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Dehradun. Farmers are being provided with scientific cultivation practices, quality seed material, and continuous technical support throughout the crop season.

The REAP Project has also encouraged the participation of women farmers in Basmati cultivation for the first time in the district. To ensure timely availability of quality seed for future cultivation, two Seed banks are also being established under the initiative. Field teams from the REAP project and the Agriculture Department are regularly monitoring farms and extending technical assistance based on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prepared by experts from KVK Dehradun.

A multi-stakeholder workshop held under the project concluded with the distribution of mementoes to participating stakeholders and farm representatives by District Project Manager Sanjay Saxena, recognizing their contribution to the initiative.

Speaking on the initiative, Lalit Narayan Mishra said that the REAP Project is helping introduce a scientific and organized approach to Basmati rice cultivation in Haridwar. He expressed confidence that cluster-based farming, access to quality inputs, and regular technical guidance would strengthen agricultural productivity, enhance farmers ‘ incomes, and establish Haridwar as an emerging hub for premium Basmati rice production.