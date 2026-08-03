Minister inaugurates 100-ft. national flag at DAV (PG) College

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Aug: Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi on Saturday inaugurated a newly installed 100-foot-tall national flag at the DAV ( PG ) College campus. The flag has been erected by the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority (MDDA). On the occasion, Ganesh Joshi saluted the tricolour, highlighting its significance as a symbol of India’s unity, integrity, and national pride. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that the tricolour is not merely India’s national flag but a symbol of the faith, self-respect, sacrifice, and patriotism of millions of Indians. He said such initiatives inspire young people with a stronger sense of nationalism and encourage them to fulfil their responsibilities towards the nation. He added that installing national symbols in educational institutions helps foster respect for the country, discipline, and a sense of responsibility among students.

Congratulating the MDDA and the college administration for the initiative, Joshi said the towering national flag would continue to inspire future generations towards patriotism and national service.

He recalled that he had announced the installation of the 100-foot national flag at the college during a public programme in 2023, while the foundation ceremony for the project was held in December 2025. The flag was formally inaugurated on Saturday.

Cabinet Minister Khajan Das and Ganesh Joshi also paid floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak (Martyrs’ Memorial) on the college campus, honouring the sacrifices of India’s martyrs. The programme concluded with the singing of the National Anthem, as participants reaffirmed their commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of the country.