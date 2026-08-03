Governor discusses promotion of Sanskrit, Yoga and Ayurveda with Swastivachanam team

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 1 Aug: Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) on Saturday met a delegation from the Swastivachanam Trust at Lok Bhavan. The delegation included trustee Harish Chandra Joshi and members Dr Sunil Joshi and Dr Jeevan Joshi.

During the courtesy meeting, the Governor held detailed discussions with the delegation on the preservation, promotion, and wider dissemination of Sanskrit, Yoga , and Ayurveda. On the occasion, the delegation presented the Governor with a commemorative postage stamp dedicated to renowned Sanskrit scholar Acharya Dinesh Chandra Joshi.

Lt Gen Singh described Sanskrit as India’s invaluable heritage and an eternal source of knowledge. He said the language not only connects people with their cultural roots but also provides access to the essence of India’s ancient knowledge tradition. He added that Uttarakhand should play a leading role in preserving and promoting Sanskrit so that its rich literary and intellectual heritage reaches not only the rest of India but also the global community.

Highlighting the role of technology, the Governor said that artificial intelligence (AI) and other modern technologies offer significant opportunities to promote Sanskrit. He noted that their effective use could help make Sanskrit literature, India’s traditional knowledge systems, and related subjects accessible to a much wider global audience.