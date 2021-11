By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Nov: Rear Admiral Lochan Singh Pathania, Joint Chief Hydrographer, met the Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd), at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The Rear Admiral extended an invitation to the Governor for the Navy Week 2021 ‘At Home’ celebrations on behalf of Vice Admiral Adhir Arora, Chief Hydrographer for Govt of India, scheduled on 4 December at the National Hydrographic Office, here.