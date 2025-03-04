Remarkable Rescue

The rescue operation undertaken in response to the avalanche in Mana showed how sophisticated has the response of various agencies become in India. The Army, Air Force, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF, BRO, local administrations, etc., have developed the ability to act swiftly, coordinate effectively, deploy necessary equipment in a way that casualties in any disaster, if any, are kept to the minimum. This is undoubtedly something to be proud of but, of course, not to become complacent about. Every such incident needs to be studied and analysed, with necessary lessons learned about even better functioning.

However, as they say, prevention is better than cure. In the present day and age, weather forecasting has advanced to a point where very local warnings can be provided. Even in this latest disaster, alerts had been sounded by the Meteorological Department. What is needed is for location specific standard operating procedures to be put in place so that there is no delay in anticipating and preparing for the possible weather event. Also, as environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt has pointed out, local traditional knowledge should be utilised for not just identifying safe places to construct houses, but also in adopting lifestyles practices.

Modern technology, with all its new materials and structural breakthroughs, should be utilised to house workers at remote sites. It was seen in the Mana incident that the containers the workers were in had the resilience to provide them a safe environment till the rescuers could manage to dig them out. This experience should encourage further improvements in the design and quality of such accommodation. At the same time, some survival training should be imparted to workers on what to do when faced with such crises. Basic survival kits should also be available for the critical period before rescue. In the overall context, the government should ensure that any worker involved in projects at such difficult locations has basic life and medical insurance.

The photographs of the rescue operation that came out in the public domain show exactly how difficult the circumstances were and how heroic the response. A salute to the known and unknown heroes who conducted the operation.