Renowned film-makers to motivate J&K youth at Army’s Short Film Festival

By Our Staff Reporter

Jammu, 11 Nov: Award-winning renowned film-makers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali and Umesh Shukla will attend the grand opening ceremony of the first ever ‘Dil Maange More Short Film Festival’ in Udhampur on 12 and 13 November. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the importance of nation building, the month long first of its kind mega short film festival is an initiative of the Northern Command of the Indian Army for Empowerment of Youth of J&K and Ladakh. The Indian Army aims to achieve the same through Outreach, Training and Exposure by way of this Short Film Making Festival as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and run up to the Mega Vijay Diwas 2022 celebrations.

DMMSFF 2022, curated by Captain Rahul Bali, is dedicated to the independent, talented and discerning film makers of J&K and Ladakh, who crave to showcase their deftness and craft in film making to the world via short films. The festival that is being jointly organised by the Indian Army and Innovations India would serve as an effective platform to promote the talented young aspiring film makers of J&K and Ladakh to showcase their creativity.

In addition to being the Guests of Honour, the acclaimed filmmakers Rahul Mittra, Imtiaz Ali and Umesh Shukla will also conduct workshops and Masterclasses for the benefit of young filmmakers on 12 November at Udhampur, followed by a Curtain Raiser Press Conference on 13 November. Renowned TV actor Sara Khan, Award Winning Filmmakers Rahat Kazmi and Tariq Khan will also attend the Festival and interact with the youth and talented, aspiring young film makers of J&K and Ladakh.

The festival will have three themes- Nation Building: Rashtra Nirmaan; Change: Badlav; and Distinguished India: Shreshth Bharat, under which the participants can submit their short films. The top 3 winners would be awarded Cash prizes, Trophies and Merit certificates by the Indian Army, besides being given a golden opportunity to be part of renowned film production houses in Mumbai under the mentorship of acclaimed film makers of India.