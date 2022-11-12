CM directs expansion of amenities at all bus stations in U’khand

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami chaired a review meeting of the Transport Department at the Secretariat, here, today. On this occasion, he directed the officers that all possible arrangements should be made for public facilities in all the ISBTs and bus stations in the state. It had to be kept in mind that the number of devotees and tourists visiting the state would increase rapidly in the coming times, so a plan had to be made for the expansion of the ISBTs in the state.

During the review of ISBT Dehradun, the Chief Minister directed that for the convenience of the passengers, special attention should be paid to cleanliness along with providing all the basic amenities at the station. He directed the District Magistrate, Dehradun / Vice President, MDDA, Sonika that necessary facilities at the Dehradun ISBT should be further improved. The CM said that an action plan should be made to develop Dehradun ISBT more in view of public convenience.

The Chief Minister directed that the responsibility of the police station concerned and outpost in-charge be fixed for the encroachment happening around the ISBT. In no case any encroachment should be permitted or ignored around any ISBT. He said that for the new ISBTs to be built in the state, such places should be identified that are convenient for travellers and also have sufficient availability of land. Keeping all aspects in mind in this regard, further planning ought to be done. Arrangement for marketing of hill products at bus stands should also be made in a model form.

The Chief Minister further directed the officials to ensure that all the roads in the state are made pothole free. The Chief Minister said that he would conduct surprise inspections of National Highways at any time. If potholes are found on National Highways, strict action would be taken against the officials concerned. Any laxity in road works would not be tolerated. Uttarakhand attracts a large number of pilgrims and tourists from all over the country and abroad. Everyone’s journey ought to be smooth, and to ensure that they take a good message from here is the moral responsibility of everyone concerned.

The Chief Minister said that whatever suggestions are being received from the public representatives should be taken seriously. Continuous public awareness campaigns should be conducted for road safety. If any vehicle is running without fitness test, then the responsibility of the officers concerned should be fixed. The Chief Minister said that all the decisions taken at the meeting would be reviewed by the Secretary, Transport, for necessary action. After that a meeting would be held under the chairmanship of the Transport Minister. After that, he would also chair a meeting to review the progress.

Urban Development Minister Prem Chand Agrawal, Transport Minister Chandan Ram Das, MLA Vinod Chamoli, Additional Chief Secretaries Radha Raturi and Anand Vardhan, Secretary Arvind Singh Hyanki, DIG Mukhtar Mohsin, Additional Secretary Savin Bansal, District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika, Managing Director, Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Rohit Meena and other officers of the Transport Department were present.