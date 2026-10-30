Research-Writing Skills taught at GEU conference

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: Students and researchers were trained in the fundamental concepts of research and various techniques of research writing at Graphic Era, here.

At a conference on Research Ethics, Writing and Publication Standards held at Graphic Era Deemed University, Dean of Research Collaboration Dr Mange Ram said that research writing is not limited to mere writing, but is an entire chain. The journey of research begins with the right book proposal and the selection of a suitable journal. An effective academic book proposal is what wins the publisher’s trust. Paying attention to ethical issues in edited volumes and monographs is equally essential, because the credibility of research rests on it.

More than 50 researchers and students from various institutions, including SGRR College and UCOST, took part in this three-day conference. At the conclusion of the conference, certificates were given to all the participants. The conference was organised by the university’s Department of Mathematics.