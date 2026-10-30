Virasat Sadhana blossoms with melodious voices of school students

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 29 Oct: At the Virasat Mahotsav being held at the Himalayan Cultural Centre in Nimbuwala, Garhi Cantt, children from various schools enthusiastically presented captivating and grand vocal and instrumental music performances on Thursday.

Students from 21 schools enthusiastically participated in Virasat Sadhana and showcased their musical talents. On this occasion, students displayed their skills through instruments such as the flute, sitar, violin, tabla, pakhawaj and other musical instruments. Along with this, their vocal performances also captivated the audience. The combination of melodious tunes and musical notes from various instruments filled the programme with a musical ambience.

Students from various schools participated in the event, including Mount Litera Zee School, Doon International School City Campus, Gyananda School for Girls, Mount Fort Academy, Glee Music Academy, The TonsBridge School, Guru Smriti Sangeet Shiksha Kendra, PYDS Learning Academy, Welham Boys’ School, Ghungroo Kathak Sangeet Mahavidyalaya, Flyfot Public School, Sargam Kala Kendra, Hopetown Girls’ School, Heritage North Campus, Tarun Sangeet Evam Nritya Manch, The Asian School, Surendra Sangeet Vidyalaya Samiti, St. Kabeer Academy, Dehradun, and The Oberoi School of Integrated Studies (OASIS), among others.

The objective of Virasat Sadhana is to connect students with music and Indian cultural traditions and provide them with a platform to showcase their talents. The event offered young talents an opportunity to explore various forms of music and refine their artistic skills.